LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED

LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(255)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lung Kee Bermuda : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

08/28/2020 | 05:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUNG KEE (BERMUDA) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 255)

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/lkm

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 15th September, 2020 to 16th September, 2020 both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected.

In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 14th September, 2020.

Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited in Singapore are credited with shares in the Company as at 5:00 p.m. on 14th September, 2020 will be entitled to the interim dividend.

By Order of the Board

Wai Lung Shing

Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28th August, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Siu Tit Lung (Chairman), Mr. Siu Yuk Lung, Mr. Wai Lung Shing, Mr. Ting Chung Ho, Mr. Siu Yuk Tung, Ivan and Mr. Siu Yu Hang, Leo; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lee Tat Yee, Mr. Lee Joo Hai and Mr. Wong Hak Kun.

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement in South China Morning Post.

LKM - Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:22:09 UTC
