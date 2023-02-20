Advanced search
    LLAI   USU5500L1045

LUNGLIFE AI, INC.

(LLAI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-02-20 am EST
100.00 GBX    0.00%
LungLife AI full-year loss widens; revenue plummets

02/20/2023 | 10:56am EST
(Alliance News) - LungLife AI Inc on Monday said its full-year loss widened, as administration expenses climbed.

LungLife is a California, US-based developer of clinical diagnostic solutions designed to aid the early detection of lung cancer.

Revenue in 2022 fell to USD24,000 from USD195,000 year-on-year.

LungLife AI pretax loss widened to USD7.6 million in 2022 from USD7.4 million a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss widened to USD6.8 million from a loss of USD5.4 million.

The company noted that administration expenses rose to USD6.9 million from USD5.5 million

Cash at December 31 amounted to USD8.0 million, lower versus to USD14.6 million on the same date a year ago.

Looking ahead, LungLife said its focus is on the conclusion of its clinical validation study and subsequent submission to the US Food & Drug Administration.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Pagano said: "We remain focused on completing our clinical validation study, commencing our clinical utility study later this year and expanding patient access to LungLB through implementation of our commercial reimbursement plan. We are very excited by the opportunities ahead and the potential for LungLB to transform the early detection of lung cancer."

Shares in LungLife were up 0.5% to 100.50 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,10 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,80 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 30,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 238x
EV / Sales 2023 36,0x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart LUNGLIFE AI, INC.
Duration : Period :
LungLife AI, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 100,00 GBX
Average target price 221,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Carmelo Pagano CEO, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
David Mark Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gordon Roy Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William M. Strauss Vice President-Research & Development
Michael J. Donovan Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNGLIFE AI, INC.17.65%31
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION28.22%11 279
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.9.29%3 348
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.4.60%2 914
VERACYTE, INC.7.29%1 827
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.63%1 517