Lungyen Life Service : The Company announced the resolution of the Board of Directors to donate to Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Reason for the donation:Donate to the foundation to help it promote social welfare activities 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$5,000,000 4.Counterparty to the donation:Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation 5.Relationship with the company:Some of the Board members of the Foundation are the as the Chairman and the Board members of the Company 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:none 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):none 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none