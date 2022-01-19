Log in
    5530   TW0005530000

LUNGYEN LIFE SERVICE CORPORATION

(5530)
Lungyen Life Service : The Company announced the resolution of the Board of Directors to donate to Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LUNGYEN LIFE SERVICE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 16:21:23
Subject 
 The Company announced the resolution of the Board
of Directors to donate to Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity
Foundation
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Reason for the donation:Donate to the foundation to help it promote
 social welfare activities
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$5,000,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation
5.Relationship with the company:Some of the Board members of the Foundation
are the as the Chairman and the Board members of the Company
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed
an objection or qualified opinion:none
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned
independent director(s):none
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Lungyen Life Service Corp. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
