Lungyen Life Service : The Company announced the resolution of the Board of Directors to donate to Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation
01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
Provided by: LUNGYEN LIFE SERVICE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
16:21:23
Subject
The Company announced the resolution of the Board
of Directors to donate to Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity
Foundation
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Reason for the donation:Donate to the foundation to help it promote
social welfare activities
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$5,000,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Lungyen Social Welfare & Charity Foundation
5.Relationship with the company:Some of the Board members of the Foundation
are the as the Chairman and the Board members of the Company
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed
an objection or qualified opinion:none
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned
independent director(s):none
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
