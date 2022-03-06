Lunnon Metals : Warren Wedge Another Winner

"Where the DHTEM survey gives us a strong response like it has in WRN21DD_003, with a 55m x 40m sized plate, we gain great confidence when we follow that up and hit the type of nickel mineralisation we see in the daughter hole at exactly the right downhole depth. Drilling an additional second daughter hole and two extra surface holes into this plate will complete the programme to fill this "gap" in the old WMC drill coverage. The widths and style of nickel mineralisation in the daughter look very consistent with the parent, which bodes well for our plan to link this mineralisation up and add it to our existing Mineral Resource at Warren".

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX: LM8) (the Company or Lunnon Metals) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its discovery programme on the Warren channel, part of the Foster nickel mine at its Kambalda Nickel Project (KNP).

1.05

350.90

348.45

2.45

343.45

345.15

1.7

3.3

Interval

(m)

Down hole depth (m)

>80%

10-40%

Talc magnesite

ultramafic (Kambalda Komatiite)

10-40%

5-10%

Disseminated to weak-matrix ore, pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and lesser chalcopyrite

Minor stringers and disseminated-blebby- vein pyrrhotite increasing towards base

Disseminated to matrix ore, pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and lesser chalcopyrite

Massive (>80% sulphides); pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and significant chalcopyrite

Mineralisation description

Sulphide % in

rock

Host

Visual estimates

DISCOVERY RATIONALE

Lunnon Metals' programme at Warren is designed to demonstrate that this channel, a separate nickel mineralised onlychannel in its own right, has the potential to host substantially more than the current figure of 6,400t1 of nickel metal.

The adjacent Foster channel, 1.5km to the immediate south-east, has an endowment of close to 94,000t of nickel at 2.92% Ni (>61,000t mined previously up to 1994 and 32,600t in the Company's current JORC Mineral Resource).

To achieve this goal the Company's simple objective at Warren is to target the prospective nickel contact between the very broad drill spacing left by WMC Resources Ltd (WMC) when the mine closed in 1994.

WARREN PARENT AND WEDGE DRILLING PROGRESS

useDown Hole Transient Electro-Magnetic (DHTEM) surveying of WRN21DD_003 recorded a high conductance, late time response modelled as a 55m x 40m plate. This plate was coincident with the presence of nickel sulphide mineralisation in that hole (8.72m @ 3.54% Ni reported 4 January 2022) on the prospective komatiite-basalt contact.

Drilling by wedging off the parent hole has now also hit nickel sulphides approximately 20m up-dip from the parent hole, exactly at the downhole depth predicted by the DHTEM plate (see Figure 2 for pierce point). This is the first in a programme of one further wedge and two further surface diamond holes that will target the 55m x 40m plate.

GEOLOGICAL LOGGING SUMMARIES

personalWRN21DD_003W1 diamond hole has been logged as having an 8.5m zone (from 343.5m) of variably disseminated to matrix nickel sulphide mineralisation including massive nickel sulphides in the last 1.05m of the intercept, hosted

immediately on the basalt contact.

Field analysis of these zones by XRF unit confirmed the presence of nickel. The geological description for this daughter hole is as follows (see Figure 1 for downhole depths annotated on the core photographs):

Table 1: WRN21DD_003W1

ForNote: in relation to the reporting of visual mineralisation, the Company highlights that visual estimates of sulphide abundance, even when confirmed by XRF analysis in the field, cannot be considered a substitute for laboratory analysis. Assay results are required to determine the exact widths and grades of the nickel sulphide mineralisation identified. When these results are available, the Company will provide an update to the market.

1 Full details of the Mineral Resource reported at Warren and the KNP are included in the Prospectus and associated ITAR lodged on the ASX on 11 June 2021

P a g e | 2