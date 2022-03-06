Lunnon Metals : Warren Wedge Another Winner

1.05
350.90
348.45
2.45
343.45
345.15
1.7
3.3
Interval
(m)
Down hole depth (m)
>80%
10-40%
Talc magnesite
ultramafic (Kambalda Komatiite)
10-40%
5-10%
Disseminated to weak-matrixore, pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and lesser chalcopyrite
Minor stringers and disseminated-blebby-vein pyrrhotite increasing towards base
Disseminated to matrix ore, pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and lesser chalcopyrite
Massive (>80% sulphides); pyrrhotite dominant with pentlandite and significant chalcopyrite
Mineralisation description
Sulphide % in
rock
Host
Visual estimates
DISCOVERY RATIONALE
Lunnon Metals' programme at Warren is designed to demonstrate that this channel, a separate nickel mineralised onlychannel in its own right, has the potential to host substantially more than the current figure of 6,400t1 of nickel metal.
The adjacent Foster channel, 1.5km to the immediate south-east, has an endowment of close to 94,000t of nickel at 2.92% Ni (>61,000t mined previously up to 1994 and 32,600t in the Company's current JORC Mineral Resource).
To achieve this goal the Company's simple objective at Warren is to target the prospective nickel contact between the very broad drill spacing left by WMC Resources Ltd (WMC) when the mine closed in 1994.
WARREN PARENT AND WEDGE DRILLING PROGRESS
useDown Hole Transient Electro-Magnetic (DHTEM) surveying of WRN21DD_003 recorded a high conductance, late time response modelled as a 55m x 40m plate. This plate was coincident with the presence of nickel sulphide mineralisation in that hole (8.72m @ 3.54% Ni reported 4 January 2022) on the prospective komatiite-basalt contact.
Drilling by wedging off the parent hole has now also hit nickel sulphides approximately 20m up-dip from the parent hole, exactly at the downhole depth predicted by the DHTEM plate (see Figure 2 for pierce point). This is the first in a programme of one further wedge and two further surface diamond holes that will target the 55m x 40m plate.
GEOLOGICAL LOGGING SUMMARIES
personalWRN21DD_003W1 diamond hole has been logged as having an 8.5m zone (from 343.5m) of variably disseminated to matrix nickel sulphide mineralisation including massive nickel sulphides in the last 1.05m of the intercept, hosted
immediately on the basalt contact.
Field analysis of these zones by XRF unit confirmed the presence of nickel. The geological description for this daughter hole is as follows (see Figure 1 for downhole depths annotated on the core photographs):
Table 1: WRN21DD_003W1
ForNote: in relation to the reporting of visual mineralisation, the Company highlights that visual estimates of sulphide abundance, even when confirmed by XRF analysis in the field, cannot be considered a substitute for laboratory analysis. Assay results are required to determine the exact widths and grades of the nickel sulphide mineralisation identified. When these results are available, the Company will provide an update to the market.
1 Full details of the Mineral Resource reported at Warren and the KNP are included in the Prospectus and associated ITAR lodged on the ASX on 11 June 2021
This wedge was completed up plunge from W2 and W3 and successfully intersected nickel sulphides on the sediment covered outer flank contact (again see Figure 2 for pierce point). The geological description of the W72
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intersect is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: WRN21DD_001W72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Down hole
|
|
|
Interval
|
|
|
Host
|
|
|
|
|
Visual estimates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulphide % in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depth (m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mineralisation description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blebby to disseminated nickel sulphides,
|
use
|
494.3
|
|
7.32
|
|
|
Talc magnesite
|
5-40%
|
|
|
pyrrhotite dominant with minor pentlandite,
|
|
|
|
ultramafic
|
|
|
pyrite and trace chalcopyrite, minor chert
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Kambalda
|
|
|
|
|
and brecciated sheared zones (~20cm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komatiite) with
|
|
>80% (massive) with
|
|
Semi-massive to massive nickel sulphides,
|
|
501.62
|
|
1.78
|
|
|
interflow
|
|
interleaved zones
|
|
pyrrhotite with minor pentlandite and pyrite,
|
|
|
|
|
sediments
|
|
10-40% where
|
|
interleaved with sediment hosted nickel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sediment hosted
|
|
sulphides
Field analysis of these zones by XRF unit confirmed the presence of nickel.
Note: in relation to the reporting of visual mineralisation, the Company highlights that visual estimates of sulphide
abundance, even when confirmed by XRF analysis in the field, cannot be considered a substitute for laboratory analysis. personalAssay results are required to determine the exact widths and grades of the nickel sulphide mineralisation identified.
When these results are available, the Company will provide an update to the market.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Lunnon Metals Ltd.
Edmund Ainscough
Managing Director
ForPhone: +61 8 6424 8848
Email: info@lunnonmetals.com.au
2 The hole ID suffix is W7 as four "navi" cuts were required to direct this fourth daughter hole to the design target (i.e W4 through W7) - in effect this is the 7th wedge off the parent hole.
