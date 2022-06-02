Luo Lih Fen : Announce important resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders meeting
06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: Luo Lih-Fen Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
14:17:42
Subject
Announce important resolutions of the company's 2022
shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/02
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Motion to amend the Company's "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Motion to amend the Company's "Operating Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets (Including Derivatives)"
(2)Motion to terminate the non-competition restrictions imposed on the
directors (including independent directors) of the Company
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Luo Lih Fen Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:04 UTC.