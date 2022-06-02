Luo Lih Fen : Announce important resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/02 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Motion to amend the Company's "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Motion to amend the Company's "Operating Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (Including Derivatives)" (2)Motion to terminate the non-competition restrictions imposed on the directors (including independent directors) of the Company 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None