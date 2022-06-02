Log in
LUO LIH-FEN HOLDING CO., LTD.

(6666)

(6666)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
58.50 TWD   +3.91%
58.50 TWD   +3.91%
Luo Lih Fen : Announce important resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders meeting

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Luo Lih-Fen Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 14:17:42
Subject 
 Announce important resolutions of the company's 2022
shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/02
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Motion to amend the Company's "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Motion to amend the Company's "Operating Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets (Including Derivatives)"
(2)Motion to terminate the non-competition restrictions imposed on the
 directors (including independent directors) of the Company
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Luo Lih Fen Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 772 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li Fen Lo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Chiung Chang Chief Financial Officer
Hung Chen Senior Deputy General Manager-Operations
Hsiao Ling Chou Independent Director
Yue Che Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUO LIH-FEN HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.19%95
L'ORÉAL-22.78%189 030
KAO CORPORATION-13.67%19 145
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-15.40%16 855
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD0.47%12 063
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-2.10%8 261