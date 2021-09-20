Luokung Technology : Chinese mapping tech firm Luokung makes $32.8 mln direct share offering

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese mapping technology company Luokung Technology Corp said on Monday it will offer $32.8 million worth of shares in a direct offering.

This is Luokung's first share offering to institutional investors since May when Nasdaq had withdrawn a decision to delist the company's shares, after a U.S. judge suspended an imminent investment ban imposed under the former Trump administration.

Luokung was one of the companies on a U.S. list of alleged "Communist Chinese Military Companies" subject to the ban to win a preliminary injunction halting the designation.

Under the deal, the company would issue 27.3 million shares at $1.20 per share and warrants for the purchase of up to 13.7 million shares at a price of $1.60 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 22.

Earlier this month, the company said in a letter to shareholders that it was not a state-owned enterprise and it was not affiliated with the Chinese military. (https://prn.to/3hRnfel) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)