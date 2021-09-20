Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luokung Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKCO   VGG569811067

LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(LKCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luokung Technology : Chinese mapping tech firm Luokung makes $32.8 mln direct share offering

09/20/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese mapping technology company Luokung Technology Corp said on Monday it will offer $32.8 million worth of shares in a direct offering.

This is Luokung's first share offering to institutional investors since May when Nasdaq had withdrawn a decision to delist the company's shares, after a U.S. judge suspended an imminent investment ban imposed under the former Trump administration.

Luokung was one of the companies on a U.S. list of alleged "Communist Chinese Military Companies" subject to the ban to win a preliminary injunction halting the designation.

Under the deal, the company would issue 27.3 million shares at $1.20 per share and warrants for the purchase of up to 13.7 million shares at a price of $1.60 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 22.

Earlier this month, the company said in a letter to shareholders that it was not a state-owned enterprise and it was not affiliated with the Chinese military. (https://prn.to/3hRnfel) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.
10:38aLUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Chinese mapping tech firm Luokung makes $32.8 mln direct sh..
RE
09:42aLUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. : Announces $32.8 Million Registered Direct Offering
PR
09/16LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Signs Autonomous Driving Services Deal With Microsoft; Shar..
MT
09/16LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces eMapgo Signs Cooperation Agreement with Microsoft..
PR
09/16Luokung Announces eMapgo Signs Cooperation Agreement with Microsoft for Launc..
CI
09/13LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces eMapGo to Provide Community Information Managemen..
PR
09/07LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Unit to Provide Autonomous Driving Data Services for Volvo'..
MT
09/07LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces eMapGo to Provide Autonomous Driving Data Service..
PR
09/02LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : to Progress Automated Valet Parking Project After Passing C..
MT
09/02LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announces eMapgo to Lead Development of Standards for Techn..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
EV / Sales 2019 19,2x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Luokung Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xue Song Song Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Pu Zhang President & Director
Jie Yu Chief Financial Officer
Baomin Li Chief Technical Officer
Jin Meng Bryan Yap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.133.82%535
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.82%2 253 490
SEA LIMITED70.72%187 628
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.00%101 816
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.72%85 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE50.50%77 220