Luokung Technology : Chinese mapping tech firm Luokung makes $32.8 mln direct share offering

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese mapping technology company
Luokung Technology Corp said on Monday it will offer
$32.8 million worth of shares in a direct offering.
This is Luokung's first share offering to institutional
investors since May when Nasdaq had withdrawn a decision to
delist the company's shares, after a U.S. judge suspended an
imminent investment ban imposed under the former Trump
administration.
Luokung was one of the companies on a U.S. list of alleged
"Communist Chinese Military Companies" subject to the ban to win
a preliminary injunction halting the designation.
Under the deal, the company would issue 27.3 million shares
at $1.20 per share and warrants for the purchase of up to 13.7
million shares at a price of $1.60 per share.
The offering is expected to close on or about Sept. 22.
Earlier this month, the company said in a letter to
shareholders that it was not a state-owned enterprise and it was
not affiliated with the Chinese military. (https://prn.to/3hRnfel)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)