  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lupaka Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPK   CA5504351019

LUPAKA GOLD CORP.

(LPK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/26 05:00:00 pm
0.05 CAD   +25.00%
11/26LUPAKA GOLD : 2021 Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options
PU
11/26Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options
AQ
10/18LUPAKA GOLD : Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupaka Gold : 2021 Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

11/26/2021 | 09:50pm EST
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, November 26, 2021 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective November 26, 2021, the Company has granted 3,000,000 incentive stock options to employees, consultants, officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 26, 2026, at a price of $0.05 per share. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of North and South America.

Disclaimer

Lupaka Gold Corp. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 02:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 20,7 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net cash 2020 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,41 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart LUPAKA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lupaka Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gordon Lloyd Ellis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman B. Keevil Independent Director
Luquman A. Shaheen Independent Director
Lucio David Pareja Chávez Independent Director
Mario Stifano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPAKA GOLD CORP.-11.11%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.38%44 322
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.66%34 393
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.89%26 001
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.16%19 335
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.86%14 110