HYDERABAD (Reuters) - India's Lupin Ltd will sell its generic drugs to treat certain respiratory disorders on billionaire investor Mark Cuban's low-cost online pharmacy in the United States, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The partnership with Cuban-backed Cost Plus Drugs is expected to bolster Lupin's U.S. business, which already accounts for nearly 33% of its 2023 revenue.

Lupin plans to sell its generic drug, tiotropium bromide inhalation powder, which is primarily used in treating airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the platform.

COPD, also called "smoker's lung", is a potentially deadly disease marked by progressive lung function decline. It is estimated to affect more than 15 million adults in the United States.

Cost Plus Drugs is an online pharmacy focused on selling drugs at lower prices by directly tapping manufacturers.

Lupin shares closed 1.77% higher.

