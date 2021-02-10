Lupin Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Mumbai, India, February 2, 2021: Lupin Limited (Lupin), global pharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Mr. Mark D. McDade as an Independent Director effective January 28, 2021.

Mr. McDade is the co-Founder and Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, USA where he led several high-value investments in biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapy and digital health. With a career spanning over 37 years, he has led and transformed global companies as well as founded and advanced Biotech companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Manju D. Gupta, Chairman, Lupin said, 'We are delighted to welcome Mr. Mark D. McDade on Lupin's board. We are confident that his diverse experience across large, mid and development-stage companies across Specialty & Biologics, will help advance our growth journey.'

Mr. McDade holds a B.A. in History from Dartmouth College and MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

