Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-26
742.40 INR   -2.12%
06:47aIndian Indices End Lower; Bajaj Finance Slides 7%
MT
01:55aLupin to Market Pediatric Medicines in China Under New Deal with Yabao Pharmaceutical
MT
01:08aLUPIN : April 27, 2022 Lupin and Yabao Announce Strategic Partnership in China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupin : April 27, 2022 Lupin Appoints Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President, Global Compliance

04/27/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, Baltimore, April 27, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the appointment of Diana Amador-Toro as Senior Vice President, Global Compliance. Diana will be responsible for leading Lupin's Global Compliance function including Training, Internal Audit, and Investigations. She will be based in Lupin's Somerset office in New Jersey, USA.

Diana is a senior leader with more than 38 years of field experience in U.S. FDA's Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA). She previously served in two leadership positions in ORA as the New Jersey District Director and as the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations Division I Director. In these roles, she provided executive leadership in directing and managing FDA pharmaceutical inspectional and compliance activities. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including the U.S. FDA Commissioner's Special Citation and FDA's highest award, the Award of Merit.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "Quality is one of the most critical pillars of our organization, and we are delighted to have a leader with Diana's experience and track record of excellence come on board. We are confident that Diana's passion for quality and developing talent will make a significant difference in our efforts to achieve the highest standards of quality and compliance."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications and Sustainability
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

80
0

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 17:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
06:47aIndian Indices End Lower; Bajaj Finance Slides 7%
MT
01:55aLupin to Market Pediatric Medicines in China Under New Deal with Yabao Pharmaceutical
MT
01:08aLUPIN : April 27, 2022 Lupin and Yabao Announce Strategic Partnership in China
PU
04/18Indian Indices Close Lower; Infosys Plunges 7%
MT
04/18Lupin Gets US FDA's Tenttive Approval for Hepatitis B Drug
MT
04/18LUPIN : April 18, 2022 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Tenofovir Alafe..
PU
04/18Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets
CI
04/14Lupin Gets US FDA's Approval for Depression Drug
MT
04/14Lupin Limited Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Desvenlafaxine Extended-Release Table..
CI
04/14LUPIN : April 14, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Desvenlafaxine Extended-R..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUPIN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 2 151 M 2 151 M
Net income 2022 -4 143 M -54,0 M -54,0 M
Net Debt 2022 34 227 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2022 -76,6x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 337 B 4 401 M 4 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 18 573
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 742,40 INR
Average target price 887,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Sonig CEO-US Generics, Head-Biosimilars, Global R&D
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-21.96%4 496
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.96%485 637
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.95%300 155
ABBVIE INC.15.35%275 858
PFIZER, INC.-16.97%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.39%255 211