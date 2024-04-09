Mumbai, Naples, April 9,2024: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of first generic version of Oracea® (Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg), in the United States, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg is indicated for the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients.

Doxycycline Capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 128 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT February 2024).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Heena Dhedhi

Deputy General Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: heenadhedhi@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Oracea® is a registered trademark of Galderma Holdings S.A.