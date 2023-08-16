Mumbai, Baltimore, August 16, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the US. Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule is a generic equivalent of Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

With this launch, Lupin introduces an alternative to combat COPD, a condition impacting over 15 million adults in the US and ranked as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. By extending enhanced accessibility to cutting-edge products, Lupin actively contributes to alleviating the burden of COPD for patients across the nation.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of generic Spiriva® HandiHaler® in the US, the first generic to this important drug for COPD. This launch is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and is a result of years of hard work and dedication to building our complex products and respiratory franchise. Being the first to bring an FDA-approved generic version of Spiriva in the US further reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the well-being of COPD patients for a healthier future," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (Reference Product Spiriva® HandiHaler®) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,264 million in the US (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Spiriva® and HandiHaler® are registered trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG