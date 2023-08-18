Mumbai, August 18, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO® and ONDERO MET®, from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Boehringer Ingelheim), including the trademark rights associated with these brands. Lupin has been marketing ONDERO® and ONDERO MET® since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years have Type-2 Diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic, at higher risk of developing diabetes in the future. ONDERO® (Linagliptin) and ONDERO MET® (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standard in diabetes management. This acquisition strengthens Lupin's commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes.

"Lupin is at the forefront of providing quality pharmaceutical products to patients. With the acquisition of ONDERO® and ONDERO MET®, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin said, "The disease burden of diabetes is constantly increasing fueled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. This important acquisition reflects our steadfast dedication in empowering healthcare professionals to combat the growing menace of diabetes in India and significantly improve the lives of those facing this challenging disease."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

