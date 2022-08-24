Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
677.65 INR   -2.55%
05:08pLUPIN : August 24, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution
PU
07:23aLupin Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic COPD Drug
MT
08/23Nomura Adjusts Lupin's Price Target to 863 Indian Rupees From 1,098 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupin : August 24, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution

08/24/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, Baltimore, August 24, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL per Unit-Dose Vial, to market a generic equivalent of Perforomist® Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL, of Mylan Specialty, L.P.

Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution (RLD Perforomist®) had estimated annual sales of USD 282 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Perforomist® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty, L.P.

80
0

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
05:08pLUPIN : August 24, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inha..
PU
07:23aLupin Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic COPD Drug
MT
08/23Nomura Adjusts Lupin's Price Target to 863 Indian Rupees From 1,098 Rupees, Keeps at Bu..
MT
08/18Indian Indices Post Marginal Gainsat the Close; Kotak Mahindra Bank Climbs 4%
MT
08/18Lupin Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic Seizure Drug
MT
08/18Lupin Limited Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Rufinamide Tablets USP
CI
08/12Lupin Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic Motion Sickness Drug
MT
08/12LUPIN : August 12, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Meclizine Hydrochloride ..
PU
08/12Lupin Limited Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Meclizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Lupin Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUPIN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 166 B 2 080 M 2 080 M
Net income 2023 8 672 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2023 15 024 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,3x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 308 B 3 863 M 3 863 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 677,65 INR
Average target price 696,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-28.76%3 961
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.89%436 786
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.08%299 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 788
PFIZER, INC.-18.70%269 449
ABBVIE INC.2.67%245 801