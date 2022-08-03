Lupin : August 3, 2022 Lupin Q1 FY2023 Results

Operational Highlights

North America

North America sales for Q1 FY2023 were INR 10,104 mn, down 28.7% compared to INR 14,162 mn in Q4 FY2022; down 24.2% as compared to INR 13,330 mn in Q1 FY2022; accounting for 28% of Lupin's global sales.

Q1 FY2023 sales were USD 121 mn compared to USD 181 mn in Q4 FY2022 and USD 172 mn in Q1 FY2022.

The Company filed 4 ANDAs in the quarter, received 4 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA, and launched 1 product in the quarter in the U.S. The Company now has 167 generic products in the U.S.

Lupin continues to be the 3rd largest pharmaceutical player in both U.S. generic market and U.S.

total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT June 2022). Lupin is the leader in 44 of its marketed generics in the

U.S. and amongst the Top 3 in 113 of its marketed products (IQVIA MAT March 2022).

India

India formulation sales for Q1 FY2023 were INR 14,920 mn, up 10.4% as compared to INR 13,511 mn in Q4 FY2022; down 8.8% as compared to INR 16,362 mn in Q1 FY2022; accounting for 41% of Lupin's global sales.

India Region Formulations sales grew by 9.9% in the quarter as compared to Q4 FY2022, down 2.9% as compared to Q1FY2022. The company launched 6 brands across therapies during the quarter.

Lupin is the 6th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT June 2022).

Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC)

Growth Markets registered sales of INR 4,237 mn for Q1 FY2023, up 11.2% compared to INR 3,810 mn in Q4 FY2022; up 27.3% as compared to INR 3,328 mn in Q1 FY2022; accounting for 12% of Lupin's global sales.

Brazil sales were BRL 57 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to BRL 64 mn for Q4 FY2022 and BRL 63 mn for Q1 FY2022.

Mexico sales were MXN 213 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to MXN 183 mn for Q4 FY2022 and MXN 163 mn for Q1 FY2022.

Philippines sales were PHP 434 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to PHP 475 mn for Q4 FY2022 and PHP 362 mn for Q1 FY2022.

Australia sales were AUD 25.2 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to AUD 20.8 mn for Q4 FY2022 and AUD 17.1 mn for Q1 FY2022.

Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA)

EMEA sales for Q1 FY2023 were INR 3,335 mn, down 18.1% compared to INR 4,072 mn in Q4 FY2022; up 27.6% compared to INR 2,613 mn in Q1 FY2022; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales.

South Africa sales were ZAR 282 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to ZAR 426 mn for Q4 FY2022 and ZAR 273 mn for Q1 FY2022. Lupin is the 6th largest player in South Africa in the total generics market (IQVIA May

2022).

Germany sales were EUR 9.2 mn for Q1 FY2023, compared to EUR 8.4 mn for Q4 FY2022 and EUR 7.4 mn for Q1 FY2022.

Global API

Global API Sales for Q1 FY2023 were INR 2,551 mn, up 15.8% as compared to INR 2,203 mn in Q4 FY2022; up 3.7% as compared to INR 2,459 mn in Q1 FY2022; accounting for 7% of Lupin's global sales.

Research and Development

Investment in R&D was INR 3,477.8 mn (9.6% of sales) for Q1 FY2023 as compared to INR 3442 mn (8.9% of

sales) for Q4 FY2022.

Lupin received approval for 4 ANDAs from the U.S. FDA in the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with the U.S. FDA stand at 459 as of June 30, 2022, with the company having received 301 approvals to date.

The Company now has 54 First-to-File (FTF) filings including 21 exclusive FTF opportunities. Cumulative U.S. DMF filings stand at 173 as of June 30, 2022.

