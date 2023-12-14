Lupin's First Regional Reference Laboratory in Tamil Nadu

Plans to open over 300 collection centers in South India and 50 collection centers in the State by FY25

Chennai, India, December 14, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in Lupin Diagnostics' commitment to provide accessible, affordable, and quality diagnostic healthcare services in South India. The newly launched laboratory enhances Lupin Diagnostics' extensive network which now comprises of 36 laboratories and over 600 collection centers across India.

The Regional Reference Laboratory in Chennai is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and a team of highly qualified clinical experts. Lupin Diagnostics offers an extensive range of reliable and high-quality diagnostic services, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, routine biochemistry, and more, apart from routine and specialized tests.

In today's healthcare landscape, evidence-based treatment has become the norm, with diagnostic tests serving as the foundation for nearly 70% of treatment decisions. Lupin Diagnostics prioritizes accuracy and quality by following stringent quality control protocols. Temperature-controlled sample movement ensures the consistent integrity and quality of each sample. With a robust home collection service team and network, Lupin Diagnostics prioritizes patient convenience, allowing real-time tracking of assigned phlebotomists. Additionally, the Company enhances its value-added services with dynamic smart reports, health monitoring tips, and historical trend graphs for patients.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics said, "The launch of our state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Chennai signifies a significant step toward accessible and reliable healthcare. Our vision extends beyond lab tests; it encompasses a commitment to empowering doctors and patients through precise, evidence-based diagnostics. With cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated experts, we aim to redefine healthcare experiences, fostering a society where accurate diagnosis is a cornerstone of well-being. This expansion reflects our relentless dedication towards patient-centricity and purpose of being a catalyst for healthier lives."

Lupin Diagnostics' unwavering commitment to quality and trust is underscored by the NABL accreditations it has achieved. Within two years of operations, 30% of its laboratories (10 laboratories) have attained NABL accreditation.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

About Lupin Diagnostics

Lupin Diagnostics Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited. Founded in December 2021, the company is headquartered in Mumbai, India and provides comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers.

The company began its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. National Reference Laboratory located in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols. Over 2,500 tests including routine and high-end tests are offered under Pathology (molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, histopathology, immunology, and routine biochemistry).

Currently, the company's network consists of 36 Labs, 600+ exclusive collection centers (LupiMitra), and over 2200 pick-up points.

Experience the best diagnostic experiences with Lupin Diagnostics: https://www.lupindiagnostics.com/

