Lupin : December 21, 2022 Lupin Diagnostics Expands its Footprint in Central India; Launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore

Indore, India, December 21, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today the launch of its Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in Central India. Lupin Diagnostics currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics' commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more. These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO - Lupin Diagnostics said, "The launch of our best-in-class regional reference lab in Indore marks our expansion into Central India. With this lab and collection centres in the region, we take the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities."

"Accurate diagnosis is the key to identifying the right treatment. Our mission is to enable doctors to make informed decisions by providing advanced and high-quality diagnostics at an affordable price. Through our personalized and interactive smart reports, doctors and patients can analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment decisions based on evidence," he added.

Lupin Diagnostics provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are live home collection booking and tracking, GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, smart reports, and trend report analysis.

The company started its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

About Lupin Diagnostics

Lupin Diagnostics is a part of Lupin Healthcare Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited. Founded in October 2021, the company is headquartered in Mumbai, India and provides comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers.

The company began its journey by establishing a state- of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft. National Reference Laboratory located in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols. Over 2,500 tests including routine and high-end tests are offered under Pathology (molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, histopathology, immunology, and routine biochemistry).

Currently, the company's network consists of 23 Labs, 325+ exclusive collection centers (LupiMitra), and over 1200 pick-up points.

Experience the best diagnostic experiences with Lupin Diagnostics - https://www.lupindiagnostics.com/

