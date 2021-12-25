Log in
Lupin : December 25, 2021 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension

12/25/2021 | 08:47am EST
Approval from Lupin's Goa Facility

Mumbai, Baltimore, December 25, 2021: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets to market a generic equivalent of Renvela® for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g Packets of Genzyme. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Goa facility in India.

Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension (RLD: Renvela® for Oral Suspension) had estimated annual sales of USD 51.7 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2021).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact:

Shweta Munjal
Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Naini Thakkar
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: nainithakkar@lupin.com

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 13:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
