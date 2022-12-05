Advanced search
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
770.10 INR   -0.68%
Lupin Launches Rufinamide Tablets USP in the United States
PU
02:59aLupin Launches Generic Seizures Drug in US
MT
11/29Lupin : November 29, 2022 Lupin Launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in the United States
PU
Lupin : December 5, 2022 Lupin Launches Rufinamide Tablets USP in the United States

December 05, 2022
Mumbai, Baltimore, December 05, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Tablets (RLD Banzel®) had estimated annual sales of USD 138 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement
Banzel® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 165 B 2 018 M 2 018 M
Net income 2023 6 625 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2023 25 002 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,1x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 350 B 4 281 M 4 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,7%
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-19.04%4 330
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.57%467 679
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.67%356 089
ABBVIE INC.20.87%289 331
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.04%285 887
PFIZER, INC.-13.78%285 774