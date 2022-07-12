Lupin : FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

About The Report

At Lupin, we are committed to Building Better Health and improve lives in the communities we serve. This mission in many ways forms the core of our existence. As a leading pharmaceutical company, we are driven by delivering value for all our stakeholders. We adopted and transitioned this philosophy into the Integrated Reporting format in FY21. Continuing on the same lines to communicate value to all our stakeholders, it gives us immense pride to present Lupin's second Integrated Report for FY22.

Our Integrated Report for FY22 provides details on our performance across the six capitals - Financial, Intellectual, Manufacturing, Social & Relationship, Human and Natural Capital. It also reflects how we leverage these capitals to create long term value for all our stakeholders.

Reporting Guidelines

Lupin's Integrated Report FY22 is aligned to the principles and guidelines of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Integrated Reporting Framework, which was notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a voluntary requirement for

the top 500 listed companies in India in February

2017. Wherever essential, we have also relied upon the disclosure requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance for the Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals sector and the Key Performance Indicators prescribed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. We believe that aligning with these frameworks for reporting our non-financial performance provides a balanced and holistic view to our shareholders and other stakeholders regarding our ambitions around

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) management, targets and their impact.

Through this report, we present the value we bring to the healthcare industry as well as our role in empowering and uplifting society. Additionally, this report also adheres to the voluntary disclosure requirements of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) mandate of SEBI in FY22, aligned to the nine principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), thereby replacing the previous Business Responsibility Report (BRR) format.

The financial and statutory information including the Director's Report, Corporate Governance Report and the Management Discussion are as per the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Secretarial Standards

and other applicable laws.

Report Boundary and Scope

The Integrated Report for FY22 describes the financial and non-financial performance of Lupin's operations from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The scope of this report encompasses Lupin, its subsidiaries and operational units across the globe.

Further, this report sheds light on aspects which influence Lupin's ability to create value. The information pertaining to the operational units has been showcased, wherever appropriate, to provide a holistic view of the company's

operational excellence and efficiency.

Lupin's Annual Report for FY22 was approved by our Board on May 18, 2022.