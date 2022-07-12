Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Lupin Limited
  News
  Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
642.45 INR   +1.22%
642.45 INR   +1.22%
02:34aLUPIN : Financial year 2022
PU
07/07Lupin Gets VAI from US FDA for Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey
MT
07/07LUPIN : July 7, 2022 Lupin's Somerset Manufacturing Plant Receives EIR from US FDA
PU
Lupin : FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
About The Report

At Lupin, we are committed to Building Better Health and improve lives in the communities we serve. This mission in many ways forms the core of our existence. As a leading pharmaceutical company, we are driven by delivering value for all our stakeholders. We adopted and transitioned this philosophy into the Integrated Reporting format in FY21. Continuing on the same lines to communicate value to all our stakeholders, it gives us immense pride to present Lupin's second Integrated Report for FY22.

Our Integrated Report for FY22 provides details on our performance across the six capitals - Financial, Intellectual, Manufacturing, Social & Relationship, Human and Natural Capital. It also reflects how we leverage these capitals to create long term value for all our stakeholders.

Reporting Guidelines

Lupin's Integrated Report FY22 is aligned to the principles and guidelines of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Integrated Reporting Framework, which was notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a voluntary requirement for

the top 500 listed companies in India in February

2017. Wherever essential, we have also relied upon the disclosure requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance for the Biotechnology

  • Pharmaceuticals sector and the Key Performance Indicators prescribed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. We believe that aligning with these frameworks for reporting our non-financial performance provides a balanced and holistic view to our shareholders and other stakeholders regarding our ambitions around
    Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) management, targets and their impact.

Through this report, we present the value we bring to the healthcare industry as well as our role in empowering and uplifting society. Additionally, this report also adheres to the voluntary disclosure requirements of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) mandate of SEBI in FY22, aligned to the nine principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), thereby replacing the previous Business Responsibility Report (BRR) format.

The financial and statutory information including the Director's Report, Corporate Governance Report and the Management Discussion are as per the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Secretarial Standards

and other applicable laws.

Report Boundary and Scope

The Integrated Report for FY22 describes the financial and non-financial performance of Lupin's operations from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The scope of this report encompasses Lupin, its subsidiaries and operational units across the globe.

Further, this report sheds light on aspects which influence Lupin's ability to create value. The information pertaining to the operational units has been showcased, wherever appropriate, to provide a holistic view of the company's

operational excellence and efficiency.

Lupin's Annual Report for FY22 was approved by our Board on May 18, 2022.

Our Core Elements to Enhance Value Creation

We understand that all our actions and operations should create the utmost value for our stakeholders. Through the six capitals, this Integrated Report demonstrates our overall performance. It draws upon inputs from the stakeholder engagement and governance framework that regulate the conduct of our business.

Natural

Financial

Capital

Capital

IntellectualManufacturing

CapitalCapital

Human

Social & Relationship

Capital

Capital

Approach to Materiality: This report details information on issues that we have identified as material and relevant to our business that have the potential to impact our commitment to deliver and drive value. For this reporting year, we have identified 17 material topics of priority and have categorized them across our six capitals. These material topics have been identified through a formal consultative process with key internal and external stakeholders.

Responsibility Statement: Lupin firmly believes that this Integrated Report is a fair representation of our company's financial, non-financial, sustainability and operational performance for the reporting year FY22. The Board acknowledges that the contents of this report have been assimilated in consultation with various functions of the business and have been developed under the guidance of senior management and functional heads.

Assurance: The consolidated financial statements shared in this report have been independently assured by our auditors B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101248W/W-100022). Their assurance statements have been provided on page number 234.

Feedback: It is our responsibility to receive input for improvement and to address concerns and expectations of all our stakeholders. Please share your feedback, suggestions and/or queries by contacting:

Name: Ms. Shweta Munjal

Designation: Vice President & Head - Corporate Communication

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Financial Statements

1

FY22

At A Glance

200%

Dividend Announced

RANKING

#3

#6

in U.S.

in India

(by

Pharma

Prescription)

Market

164,055 Mn

Total Revenue

from Operations

14.20% EBITDA*

230+ Mn

Margin

Branded and Generics

*normalized for one off event of Glumetza

Prescriptions in the U.S.

26 Regulatory

1,008

Approvals

Active

Received in FY22

Patents

457 ANDAs

Filed with US FDA

Until March 2022

500+

Employee Engagement

2,800,000

and Awareness

Touchpoints

Health Queries Addressed by

ANYA chatbot (since go-live)

2 LUPIN LIMITED Integrated Report 2021 - 22

Table

04

Of Content

A Tribute to

our Founder

08

14

From The

About

Leadership

Lupin

08 Chaiman's Letter

10  Vice Chairman's Letter

12  CEO & MD's Letter

16

20

22

Our

Our Global

Approaching

Journey

Footprint

Value Creation

22

Materiality

Assessment

34

Our Strategy for

Long Term Value

Creation

36

Our Value Creation

Model

38

CFO's Letter

Corporate Overview Statutory Reports Financial Statements

3

42

114

136

Creating Value

Managing Risks -

Through Our

Business

An Integrated

Capitals

Review

Approach

44 Financial Capital

74 Social &

116 India

122 United States

50 Manufacturing

Relationship

Capital

126 Europe, Middle

Capital

62 Intellectual Capital

88 Human Capital

East and Africa

72 Enabling Digital

106 Natural Capital

(EMEA)

128 Growth Markets

Agility

132 Active

Pharmaceutical

Ingredients (API)

Business

134 Industry Trends

144

148

150

Stakeholder

Awards &

Governance

Engagement

Recognitions

152 Our Corporate

Governance Approach

154 Board of Directors

157

233

417

Statutory

Financial

GRI Content

Reports

Statements

Index

160 Directors' Report

234 Consolidated

186 Corporate Governance Report

332 Standalone

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
