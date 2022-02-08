Lupin : February 8, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution15 mcg (base)/2 ml

Mumbai, Baltimore, February 08, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 ml, Unit-dose Vialsto market a generic equivalent of Brovana®Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 ml of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion).

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 ml, Unit-dose Vials are indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is for use by nebulization only.

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution (RLD: Brovana® Inhalation Solution) had estimated annual sales of USD 251million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2021).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

