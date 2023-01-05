Advanced search
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
742.90 INR   +1.34%
11:18aLupin : January 5, 2023 Lupin Launches novel fixed-dose triple drug combination DIFIZMA® DPI to Treat Inadequately Controlled Asthma
PU
01:02aLupin Launches Triple Drug Combination for Asthma Treatment
MT
12:24aLupin Limited Launches Novel Fixed-Dose Triple Drug Combination Difizma® Dpi to Treat Inadequately Controlled Asthma
CI
Lupin : January 5, 2023 Lupin Launches novel fixed-dose triple drug combination DIFIZMA® DPI to Treat Inadequately Controlled Asthma

01/05/2023 | 11:18am EST
Mumbai, January 05, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of a novel fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium and Mometasone for managing inadequately controlled asthma amongst patients. The company has launched this important product under the brand name DIFIZMA® in India.

Lupin is the first company in India to offer this novel FDC dry powder inhalation (DPI) product combining Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist, Glycopyrronium, a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist, and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid.

DIFIZMA® is the only FDC that has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of inadequately controlled Asthma. DIFIZMA® will help in the management of inadequately controlled asthma by improving lung function, providing better symptom control and reducing exacerbations. The drug will be available in one strength with a fixed-dose to be taken once daily.

The estimated national burden of asthma in India is at 17.23 million with an overall prevalence of 2.05%. Out of this, approximately 30 lakh patients can be classified under "inadequately controlled". These are the patients who have uncontrolled symptoms and higher chances of exacerbations which may lead to hospitalization contributing to higher DALYs (Disability adjusted life years) in most patients.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin said, "We are excited about the launch of DIFIZMA®, a first-of-its-kind novel combination product available in India. DIFIZMA® is aimed at catering to the unmet need of patients with inadequately controlled asthma and aligns closely with Lupin's ideology of patient-centricity and enabling accessibility for medicines."

The launch of DIFIZMA® aligns with Lupin's commitment to introducing novel inhalation products globally. In India, Lupin ranks #2 in the respiratory therapy area (IQVIA, MAT Nov 2022) and this launch will further reinforce the company's presence in the segment.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 16:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
