Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
738.45 INR   -0.60%
05:21pLupin : January 6, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets
PU
01/05Lupin : January 5, 2023 Lupin Launches novel fixed-dose triple drug combination DIFIZMA® DPI to Treat Inadequately Controlled Asthma
PU
01/05Lupin Launches Triple Drug Combination for Asthma Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupin : January 6, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, Baltimore, January 06, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toviaz® Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India.

Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, (RLD Toviaz®) had estimated annual sales of USD 177 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement
Toviaz® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

80
0

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
05:21pLupin : January 6, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Fesoterodine Fumarate Ex..
PU
01/05Lupin : January 5, 2023 Lupin Launches novel fixed-dose triple drug combination DIFIZMA® D..
PU
01/05Lupin Launches Triple Drug Combination for Asthma Treatment
MT
01/05Lupin Limited Launches Novel Fixed-Dose Triple Drug Combination Difizma® Dpi to Treat I..
CI
2022INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to fall as solid U.S. data fuels rate hike fears
RE
2022Lupin Limited Announces Christine Mundkur Steps Down from Board of Directors, Effective..
CI
2022Lupin's US Arm Recalls Quinapril Tablets Due to Nitrosamine Content
MT
2022Lupin : December 21, 2022 Lupin Diagnostics Expands its Footprint in Central India; Launch..
PU
2022Power, Oil & Gas and Realty Stocks Push Indian Equities to Close Lower on Midweek
MT
2022Lupin Opens Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUPIN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 166 B 2 009 M 2 009 M
Net income 2023 6 563 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net Debt 2023 25 363 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2023 50,0x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 336 B 4 075 M 4 075 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 738,45 INR
Average target price 740,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED0.76%4 090
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%467 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.75%341 038
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.21%306 648
ABBVIE INC.1.16%289 031
MERCK & CO., INC.2.42%288 122