Mumbai, Melbourne, July 26, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary in Australia, Generic Health Pty Ltd, has received approval for Tiotropium 18 micrograms powder for inhalation in capsules for use with Lupin Haler, its bioequivalent version of SPIRIVA® tiotropium (as bromide monohydrate) powder for inhalation from Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Tiotropium (as bromide monohydrate) 18 micrograms powder for inhalation in capsules for use with Lupin Haler is indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchospasm and dyspnea associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and for the prevention of COPD exacerbations.

"We are pleased to have received the approval for bioequivalent Tiotropium Dry Powder for Inhalation from TGA for the treatment of COPD in Australia. This will provide a high-quality and low-cost treatment option to healthcare professionals in Australia for the treatment of COPD. This approval is an important milestone in our commitment to enable access to medicines and offer affordable options of complex generics for patients in Australia, particularly in the respiratory therapeutic area," said Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President - Legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (Reference Product Spiriva®) had estimated annual sales of USD 10 million in Australia (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Spiriva® is the registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.