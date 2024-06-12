Mumbai, Philippines, June 12, 2024 - Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has signed a license and supply agreement with OLIC (Thailand) Limited (OLIC), a subsidiary of the renowned Japanese pharmaceutical company Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. (Fuji), for marketing Nextstellis™ (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) in Vietnam and Philippines.

Nextstellis™ is a novel combination medication comprising of drospirenone (DRSP) and estetrol (E4), indicated for use by women of reproductive age to prevent pregnancy.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Fuji and OLIC to offer NextstellisTM to our patients in Vietnam and the Philippines. This new addition to our Women's Health portfolio will strengthen our commitment to expand healthcare options worldwide," said Dr. Fabrice Egros, President - Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.

About Fuji

Fuji is a Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) listed, Japan‐based pharmaceutical company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of prescription based pharmaceutical products. Since our establishment in 1965, Fuji has promoted corporate philosophy that "We help people lead healthy lives by offering excellent pharmaceuticals." and "Our corporate growth is proportional to our personal growth." Fuji focuses on the field of women's health care with a wide variety of new and generic drugs for women's specific diseases such as infertility, dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, contraception, and menopausal disorders. Fuji aims to be a leading company in women's healthcare and support health of women of all ages.

https://www.fujipharma.jp/english/ir/

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.8% of its revenue in research and development in FY24.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector. Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

