Lupin's proprietary MALT1 (Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1) inhibitor is a protein involved in T-cell and B-cell lymphocyte activation

Lupin has received additional USD 25 million as part of successful achievement of key milestones

Mumbai, India, June 29, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the achievement of a key milestone for its novel MALT1 (Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1) inhibitor program that is partnered with AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) towards treatment across a range of hematological cancers.

As part of the agreement, Lupin has received USD 25 million from AbbVie for initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies successfully. Lupin had earlier received USD 30 million from AbbVie for achievement of other milestones in the program.

Lupin and AbbVie inked the licensing, development, and commercialization agreement in 2018 for this novel oncology drug to treat Hematological Cancers. Lupin's MALT1 inhibitor developed as part of its oncology pipeline had previously shown pre-clinical activity as a single agent as well as in combination.

"This achievement is further validation of our ability to successfully develop novel treatments for unmet needs. We look forward to continued successful development of this important treatment for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Lupin's Novel Drug Discovery and Development (NDDD) team is focused on building a pipeline of highly differentiated and innovative new chemical entities in the oncology space.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company head quartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

