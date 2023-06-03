Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
817.15 INR   +0.70%
01:31pLupin : June 3, 2023 Lupin Launches Darunavir Tablets in the United States
PU
06/01Lupin : June 1, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Diazepam Rectal Gel
PU
06/01Lupin Arm Gets US FDA's Nod for Generic Seizure Drug
MT
Lupin : June 3, 2023 Lupin Launches Darunavir Tablets in the United States

06/03/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
Mumbai, Baltimore, June 03, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Darunavir Tablets 600 mg and 800 mg to market a generic equivalent of Prezista® Tablets of Janssen Products, LP.

Darunavir Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 308 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2023).

About Lupin
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Prezista® is a registered trademark of Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company

80
0

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 164 B 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2023 3 940 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net Debt 2023 26 467 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 93,5x
Yield 2023 0,49%
Capitalization 372 B 4 515 M 4 515 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 817,15 INR
Average target price 734,05 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita Deshbandhu Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED11.50%4 515
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.52%439 119
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.91%419 892
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%349 309
MERCK & CO., INC.1.42%285 512
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.79%260 350
