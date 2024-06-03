Mumbai, Naples, June 03, 2024: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Doxycycline for Injection USP, 100 mg/Vial (Single-Dose Vial) in the United States, post approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Doxycycline for Injection USP is a generic equivalent of Vibramycin®for Injection, 100 mg/Vial of Pfizer Inc. ,indicated to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Doxycycline and other antibacterial drugs. Doxycycline for Injection USP should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.

Doxycycline for Injection USP had an estimated annual sale of USD 48million in the U.S. (IQVIA MATApril 2024).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.8% of its revenue in research and development in FY24.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Heena Dhedhi

Deputy General Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: heenadhedhi@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Vibramycin®is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.