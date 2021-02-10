Lupin : LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement

LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement

Be One is a natural, non-addictive and steroid-free daily health supplement for men

Mumbai, India, February 10, 2021: LupinLife, consumer healthcare business of global pharma major, Lupin Limited, today announced the launch of a new ayurvedic energy supplement for men, Be One.

Be Oneis a 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement specially developed for men to help them stay energized and healthy. It is scientifically tested and contains 100% ayurvedic natural ingredients including ashwagandha, shatavari and shilajit that boost energy levels and improve immunity. Ministry of Ayush has recognised ashwagandha and pippali for their immunomodulatory properties. Additionally, both are also recognized as ingredients for building immunity by National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, 'With LupinLife, we are committed towards improving health and quality of life of people. We are delighted to launch Be One, an ayurvedic energy and immunity supplement, specially developed for men to take care of their daily energy and immunity needs. The supplement contains natural ingredients and powerful adaptogens to boost energy levels and restore vitality.'

'We believe good health is the foundation for happiness and therefore, we are excited to launch Be One for men as a health and wellness enabler,' said Anil V Kaushal, Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare. 'Consumers are recognizing the need for increased personal vitality, energy and revitalization. We are proud to share the common purpose of helping people lead healthier lives and therefore, with the launch of Be One, which is a natural, non-addictive and steroid-free daily health supplement for men, we aim to improve their overall well-being.'

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

