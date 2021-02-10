Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Lupin Limited    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/09
1058.15 INR   -1.08%
04:30aLUPIN : LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Receives Approval for Tavaborole Topical Solution
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lupin : LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement

02/10/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement

Be One is a natural, non-addictive and steroid-free daily health supplement for men

Mumbai, India, February 10, 2021: LupinLife, consumer healthcare business of global pharma major, Lupin Limited, today announced the launch of a new ayurvedic energy supplement for men, Be One.

Be Oneis a 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement specially developed for men to help them stay energized and healthy. It is scientifically tested and contains 100% ayurvedic natural ingredients including ashwagandha, shatavari and shilajit that boost energy levels and improve immunity. Ministry of Ayush has recognised ashwagandha and pippali for their immunomodulatory properties. Additionally, both are also recognized as ingredients for building immunity by National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, 'With LupinLife, we are committed towards improving health and quality of life of people. We are delighted to launch Be One, an ayurvedic energy and immunity supplement, specially developed for men to take care of their daily energy and immunity needs. The supplement contains natural ingredients and powerful adaptogens to boost energy levels and restore vitality.'

'We believe good health is the foundation for happiness and therefore, we are excited to launch Be One for men as a health and wellness enabler,' said Anil V Kaushal, Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare. 'Consumers are recognizing the need for increased personal vitality, energy and revitalization. We are proud to share the common purpose of helping people lead healthier lives and therefore, with the launch of Be One, which is a natural, non-addictive and steroid-free daily health supplement for men, we aim to improve their overall well-being.'

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal| LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Arvind Bothra

Head - Investor Relations /Corporate M&A

Email: arvindbothra@lupin.com

Manjira Sharma

General Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: manjirasharma@lupin.com

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
04:30aLUPIN : LupinLife Launches Be One, Ayurvedic Energy Supplement
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Receives Approval for Tavaborole Topical Solution
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Quarter III FY2021 Results
PU
04:30aLUPIN : Receives Approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets
PU
02/09LUPIN : Gets US FDA Approval to Market Anti-Fungal Solution
MT
02/01Swiss franc drops to 2-month low, dollar bounces to 2-week high
RE
01/25LUPIN : Gets US FDA Approval for Chronic Kidney Disease Drug
MT
01/07LUPIN : Gets US FDA Approval for Diabetes Control Drug
MT
01/06LUPIN : Gets US FDA Approval for Bacterial Infection Treatment Drug
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 154 B 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net income 2021 10 848 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 16 286 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 485 B 6 653 M 6 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 18 302
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 1 045,45 INR
Last Close Price 1 068,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Affairs
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Sonig CEO-US Generics, Global Head-R&D
Dhananjay Bakhle Executive Vice President-Medical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED8.34%6 586
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%437 713
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.95%299 696
NOVARTIS AG-2.58%205 790
PFIZER INC.-5.41%194 377
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ