Lupin : March 10, 2022 Lupin Launches its First Reference Laboratory in East India Establishing its Diagnostics Business in Kolkata

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Kolkata, India, March 10, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in East India in Kolkata.

The new Reference Laboratory at Kolkata has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

Lupin Diagnostics is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the East India region. These processing labs will be located in the cities of Siliguri, Berhampore, Asansol, Burdwan and Bankura in West Bengal, along with Guwahati (Assam), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Bhubaneshwar (Orissa). These labs will be connected to Lupin's franchise collection centers, LupiMitra. Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its East India operations.

Ravindra Kumar, Vice President and Head - Lupin Diagnostics said, "Diagnostics is the first step in disease management. Lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment. According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India, and about 70% of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests. We are very pleased to now offer our services in East India, a very important region for us."

Lupin Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, smart reports, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, trend report analysis, and live home collection booking and tracking. The company started its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 square foot National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal|LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

Please visit https://www.lupindiagnostics.com/ for best-in-class diagnostic experiences with Lupin Diagnostics.

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Naini Thakkar
nainithakkar@lupin.com

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
