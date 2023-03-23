Advanced search
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-22
648.50 INR   -1.65%
05:30pLupin : March 23, 2023 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic Acid Tablets
PU
06:58aLupin Gets US FDA's Tentative Approval for Chronic Liver Disease Drug
MT
03/21Lupin Gets US FDA Nod for Generic Schizophrenia Drug
MT
Lupin : March 23, 2023 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic Acid Tablets

03/23/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Mumbai, Baltimore, March 23, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin)today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Ocaliva® Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Obeticholic Acid Tablets(RLDOcaliva®) had estimated annual sales of USD255million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement
Ocaliva® is a registered trademark of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:29:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 164 B 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net income 2023 3 961 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2023 22 508 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2023 72,0x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 295 B 3 594 M 3 594 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 648,50 INR
Average target price 713,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-11.52%3 631
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.49%394 784
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.66%332 318
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.53%298 501
ABBVIE INC.-4.91%271 096
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.90%265 029
