Mumbai, March 07,2024: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the appointment of Rakesh Bhardwaj as Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will be based in Mumbai and lead Lupin's global Information Technology function and spearhead the company's digital transformation.

Rakesh brings to Lupin rich experience of over three decades in building and managing cutting edge global IT teams and systems for some of the largest enterprises in the world. His last assignment was with Ola as Group Chief Information Officer, prior to which he has held leadership positions with Cognizant, Micro land, General Electric and BISIL. Rakesh holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering in Computer Science from Gulbarga University, Karnataka.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head - Corporate Affairs, Lupin said, "Information Technology plays a critical role in advancing and expanding our horizons as a global pharmaceutical leader. We are pleased to welcome Rakesh to Lupin, further enhancing our IT foundation. With his expertise, he will drive our efforts in digitalization, process automation, data management and analytics, all of which will reinforce Lupin's position as a frontrunner in innovation and excellence within the industry."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

