Lupin : May 5, 2023 Lupin Announces Acquisition of French Pharmaceutical Company Medisol

Mumbai, France, May 05, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Founded in 2011, Medisol specializes in Generics Injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercializing its products in France, in pharmacies and in hospitals. With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas, including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, and obstetrics.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said, "The acquisition of Medisol is part of our strategy to expand our presence in the EU and accelerate our Injectables franchise in France."

Thierry Volle, President - EMEA, Lupin added, "The acquisition of Medisol marks a significant milestone in Lupin's journey to strengthen our injectables portfolio in France, the second-largest market in Europe for injectables. Medisol's unique product portfolio complements our existing range, enabling us to offer our customers an even more robust selection of high-quality products. This acquisition underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in the EMEA region and providing superior healthcare to patients."

Medisol commented, "We are proud to have found a partner like Lupin who shares our vision and commitment to improving patient outcomes. Since our founding in 2011, Medisol has built a niche portfolio of generic injectable products that have made a positive impact on patients in France. With Lupin's extensive capabilities and expertise in the injectables space, Medisol's products will continue to be available to more patients in France."

About Medisol

Medisol is a French pharmaceutical company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lyon, specialized in generics injectable products made in France with ingredients and materials sourced in France and the European Union. Medisol's range of products is available to hospitals and retail pharmacies across the whole French territory.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:-

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement