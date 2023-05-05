Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
704.65 INR   -0.78%
05/05Lupin : May 5, 2023 Lupin Announces Acquisition of French Pharmaceutical Company Medisol
PU
04/12Lupin Opens New Regional Reference Lab in Bengaluru, India; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/31Lupin : March 31, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupin : May 5, 2023 Lupin Announces Acquisition of French Pharmaceutical Company Medisol

05/05/2023 | 08:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mumbai, France, May 05, 2023: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Founded in 2011, Medisol specializes in Generics Injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercializing its products in France, in pharmacies and in hospitals. With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas, including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, and obstetrics.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said, "The acquisition of Medisol is part of our strategy to expand our presence in the EU and accelerate our Injectables franchise in France."

Thierry Volle, President - EMEA, Lupin added, "The acquisition of Medisol marks a significant milestone in Lupin's journey to strengthen our injectables portfolio in France, the second-largest market in Europe for injectables. Medisol's unique product portfolio complements our existing range, enabling us to offer our customers an even more robust selection of high-quality products. This acquisition underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in the EMEA region and providing superior healthcare to patients."

Medisol commented, "We are proud to have found a partner like Lupin who shares our vision and commitment to improving patient outcomes. Since our founding in 2011, Medisol has built a niche portfolio of generic injectable products that have made a positive impact on patients in France. With Lupin's extensive capabilities and expertise in the injectables space, Medisol's products will continue to be available to more patients in France."

About Medisol

Medisol is a French pharmaceutical company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lyon, specialized in generics injectable products made in France with ingredients and materials sourced in France and the European Union. Medisol's range of products is available to hospitals and retail pharmacies across the whole French territory.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on:-

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

80
0

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 00:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
05/05Lupin : May 5, 2023 Lupin Announces Acquisition of French Pharmaceutical Company Medisol
PU
04/12Lupin Opens New Regional Reference Lab in Bengaluru, India; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/31Lupin : March 31, 2023 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tab..
PU
03/31Lupin Gets US FDA Nod for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets
MT
03/31Lupin Limited Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets
CI
03/30Lupin Gets 10 Observations from US FDA's Inspection of Unit in Madhya Pradesh, India
MT
03/27UK MHRA Completes Inspection at Lupin's Pithampur Unit in India
MT
03/27Lupin Gets US FDA's Tentative Approval for Generic Tardive Dyskinesia Drug; Shares Clim..
MT
03/23Indian shares set to open lower as IT concerns weigh on sentiment
RE
03/23Lupin : March 23, 2023 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic Aci..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUPIN LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 164 B 2 006 M 2 006 M
Net income 2023 3 940 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net Debt 2023 26 467 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2023 80,6x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 321 B 3 924 M 3 924 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 704,65 INR
Average target price 697,70 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-3.85%3 952
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.22%421 333
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%406 706
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%363 048
MERCK & CO., INC.6.07%297 849
ABBVIE INC.-8.40%259 964
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer