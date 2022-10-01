Lupin : October 1, 2022 Lupin Life announces association with Vikram Vedha as official energy partner with its Be One health and wellness supplement

Mumbai, India, October 1, 2022: Lupin Life, the consumer healthcare arm of global pharma major, Lupin Limited, today announced the association of Be One, Lupin's 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement, as the official Energy-Partner for Vikram Vedha, the most awaited action thriller.

Vikram Vedha featuring bollywood superstar and Be One's brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan, along with superstar Saif Ali Khan, presented an ideal brand partnership opportunity for Be One. The movie features both the superstars with dynamic, strong and electrifying performances, something that Be One daily energy supplements are known for. Enriched with eight ayurvedic active ingredients like Ashwagandha, Shilajit, Shatavari and Pippali, Be One works holistically to provide energy, build immunity and enable a healthy body and mind.

Be One propagates its higher purpose as a brand, expressed as "Bano Khud se Behetar," which essentially brings forward healthy competition with oneself. In the introspective narrative of Vikram Vedha, both the actors have endeavoured to be better versions of themselves, literally and figuratively. As Energy Partner to Vikram Vedha, Be One has mobilized a robust integrated marketing campaign with TVCs, digital content, cinema, on-ground, and a rich retail visibility drive.

Commenting on the association, Anil Kaushal, Head - OTC Business, Lupin Limited said, "By partnering with the action thriller movie Vikram Vedha we want to reiterate that prioritizing one's health and wellness by making right choices is important. Our association with Vikram Vedha celebrates energy and is aligned with what Be One stands for - 'Bano Khud se Behetar' (become the best version of yourself)."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue on research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

