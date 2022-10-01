Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Lupin Limited
  News
  Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
679.60 INR   +3.91%
07:04aLupin : October 1, 2022 Lupin Life announces association with Vikram Vedha as official energy partner with its Be One health and wellness supplement
PU
06:44aLupin : October 1, 2022 Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for its Ankleshwar Manufacturing Facility
PU
09/29INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy outcome
RE
Lupin : October 1, 2022 Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for its Ankleshwar Manufacturing Facility

10/01/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Mumbai, October 1, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Ankleshwar manufacturing facility, located in Gujarat, India. The inspection of the facility was conducted from August 16-19, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Ankleshwar facility from US FDA. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

80
0

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
