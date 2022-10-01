Lupin : October 1, 2022 Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for its Ankleshwar Manufacturing Facility

Mumbai, October 1, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Ankleshwar manufacturing facility, located in Gujarat, India. The inspection of the facility was conducted from August 16-19, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Ankleshwar facility from US FDA. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

