Lupin : October 20, 2022 Lupin Signs Agreement to Acquire Two Inhalation Brands from Sunovion

Mumbai, Naples, October 20, 2022: Global pharmaceutical major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced signing of an agreement to acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines, Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution and Xopenex HFA® (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) for a purchase price of $75 million. Lupin expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

The acquisition of these two brands expands Lupin's portfolio of inhalation products in the U.S. and strengthens the company's presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines. Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA) indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said "We remain focused on strengthening our respiratory franchise in the U.S. We have established a strong position in the respiratory segment with our Albuterol MDI and Brovana authorized generic launch. The addition of these two brands enhances our position in the segment."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

