  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
688.10 INR   -0.78%
12:10aLupin : October 20, 2022 Lupin Signs Agreement to Acquire Two Inhalation Brands from Sunovion
PU
10/19Lupin to Acquire Two Inhalation Brands from Sunovion
MT
10/07Lupin Announces Resignation of Kamal K. Sharma from the Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lupin : October 20, 2022 Lupin Signs Agreement to Acquire Two Inhalation Brands from Sunovion

10/20/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Mumbai, Naples, October 20, 2022: Global pharmaceutical major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced signing of an agreement to acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines, Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution and Xopenex HFA® (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) for a purchase price of $75 million. Lupin expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

The acquisition of these two brands expands Lupin's portfolio of inhalation products in the U.S. and strengthens the company's presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines. Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA) indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin said "We remain focused on strengthening our respiratory franchise in the U.S. We have established a strong position in the respiratory segment with our Albuterol MDI and Brovana authorized generic launch. The addition of these two brands enhances our position in the segment."

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact:

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

80
0

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:08:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LUPIN LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 167 B 2 012 M 2 012 M
Net income 2023 8 632 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2023 17 783 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 313 B 3 772 M 3 772 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 19 789
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 688,10 INR
Average target price 701,82 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan Global CFO & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Rajvardhan V. Satam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Johnny Mikell President-Global Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED-27.66%3 830
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.73%436 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.29%318 337
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.33%271 365
ABBVIE INC.6.79%255 667
PFIZER, INC.-26.99%247 449