Lupin : Quarter III FY2021 Results

Mumbai, January 28, 2021: Pharma major Lupin Limited [BSE: 500257 | NSE: LUPIN] reported its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. These unaudited results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at a meeting held today.
Gross Profit: INR 25,423 mn, gross profit margin of 64.9%, compared to INR 24,001 mn (63.5%) in Q2 FY2021
Personnel cost: INR 7,068 mn, 18.0% of sales, compared to INR 6,854 mn (18.1%) in Q2 FY2021
Manufacturing and Other expenses: INR 11,569 mn, 29.5% of sales, compared to INR 11,868 mn (31.4%) in Q2 FY2021
Investment in R&D: INR 3,479 mn, 8.9% of sales, compared to INR 3,843 mn (10.2%) in Q2 FY2021
Balance Sheet highlights
Operating working capital was INR 63,138 mn as on December 31, 2020
Capital Expenditure for the quarter was INR 1,182 mn and INR 4,880 mn for 9M FY2021
Net Debt as on December 31, 2020 stands at INR 12,871 mn. Net Debt-Equity for the company stands at 0.10:1 as on December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.13:1 as on September 30, 2020
Commenting on the results, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited said, 'We continue our trajectory of improved profitability and sustainable business growth. All our major businesses delivered robust growth amidst pandemic related challenges and a weak flu season, reflecting the resilience of our business. The ramp up of our complex generics and inline business helped expand our gross margins, while cost controls delivered the desired operating leverage. Delivering on quality and compliance remains an important organizational priority.'
Consolidated Financial Results - Q3 FY2021
Amt in INR mn
Particulars
Q3 FY2021
% of sales
Q2 FY2021
% of sales
QoQ Growth %
Q3 FY2020
% of sales
YoY Growth %
Sales
39,173
100.0%
37,818
100.0%
3.6%
37,161
100.0%
5.4%
Other operating income
1,001
2.6%
532
1.4%
88.2%
532
1.4%
88.2%
Total Revenue from operations
40,174
102.6%
38,350
101.4%
4.8%
37,693
101.4%
6.6%
Material cost
13,750
35.1%
13,817
36.5%
-0.5%
13,593
36.6%
1.2%
Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income)
25,423
64.9%
24,001
63.5%
5.9%
23,568
63.4%
7.9%
Employee cost
7,068
18.0%
6,854
18.1%
3.1%
7,407
19.9%
-4.6%
Manufacturing & Other expenses
11,569
29.5%
11,868
31.4%
-2.5%
12,402
33.4%
-6.7%
Other Income
212
0.5%
250
0.7%
-15.2%
936
2.5%
-77.4%
EBITDA
7,999
20.4%
6,061
16.0%
32.0%
5,227
14.1%
53.0%
Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense
2,443
6.2%
2,127
5.6%
14.9%
2,532
6.8%
-3.5%
EBIT
5,556
14.2%
3,934
10.4%
41.2%
2,695
7.3%
106.2%
Finance cost
309
0.8%
336
0.9%
-8.0%
886
2.4%
-65.1%
PBT before Exceptional items
5,247
13.4%
3,598
9.5%
45.8%
1,809
4.9%
190.0%
Exceptional items
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
2,887
7.8%
-100.0%
PBT after Exceptional items
5,247
13.4%
3,598
9.5%
45.8%
(1,078)
-2.9%
NA
Tax
835
2.1%
1,467
3.9%
-43.1%
7,670
20.6%
-89.1%
Profit after Tax
4,412
11.3%
2,131
5.6%
107.0%
(8,748)
-23.5%
NA
(+) Share of Profit from JV
2
0.0%
4
0.0%
-50.0%
10
0.0%
-80.0%
(-) Non-Controlling Interest
31
0.1%
25
0.1%
24.0%
(53)
-0.1%
NA
Net Profit from continuing operations
4,383
11.2%
2,110
5.6%
107.7%
(8,685)
-23.4%
NA
Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations
-
NA
-
NA
NA
335
0.9%
-100.0%
Profit/(Loss) for the period
4,383
11.2%
2,110
5.6%
107.7%
(8,350)
-22.5%
NA
Consolidated Financial Results - 9M FY2021
Amt in INR mn
Particulars
9M FY2021
% of sales
9M FY2020
% of sales
YoY Growth %
Sales
111,677
100.0%
113,518
100.0%
-1.6%
Other operating income
2,125
1.9%
1,772
1.6%
19.9%
Total Revenue from operations
113,802
101.9%
115,290
101.6%
-1.3%
Material cost
40,446
36.2%
40,256
35.5%
0.5%
Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income)
71,231
63.8%
73,262
64.5%
-2.8%
Employee cost
21,857
19.6%
22,233
19.6%
-1.7%
Manufacturing & Other expenses
33,015
29.6%
34,538
30.4%
-4.4%
Other Income
890
0.8%
2,783
2.5%
-68.0%
EBITDA
19,374
17.3%
21,046
18.5%
-7.9%
Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense
6,717
6.0%
7,559
6.7%
-11.1%
EBIT
12,657
11.3%
13,487
11.9%
-6.2%
Finance cost
1,088
1.0%
2,556
2.3%
-57.4%
PBT before Exceptional items
11,569
10.4%
10,931
9.6%
5.8%
Exceptional items
-
0.0%
8,352
7.4%
-100.0%
PBT after Exceptional items
11,569
10.4%
2,579
2.3%
NA
Tax
3,945
3.5%
10,520
9.3%
-62.5%
Profit after Tax
7,624
6.8%
(7,941)
-7.0%
NA
(+) Share of Profit from JV
12
0.0%
29
0.0%
-58.6%
(-) Non-Controlling Interest
74
0.1%
(21)
0.0%
NA
Net Profit from continuing operations
7,562
6.8%
(7,891)
-7.0%
NA
Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations
-
0.0%
1,301
1.1%
-100.0%
Profit/(Loss) for the period
7,562
6.8%
(6,590)
-5.8%
NA
Sales Mix
Particulars
Q3 FY2021
Q2 FY2021
Growth QoQ
Q3 FY2020
Growth YoY
North America
14,424
13,984
3.1%
13,766
4.8%
India
13,669
13,323
2.6%
12,969
5.4%
Growth Markets
3,314
2,918
13.6%
3,518
-5.8%
EMEA
3,272
3,259
0.4%
2,913
12.3%
ROW
1,056
595
77.5%
822
28.5%
Total Formulations
35,735
34,079
4.9%
33,988
5.1%
API
3,438
3,739
-8.1%
3,173
8.4%
Total Product Sales
39,173
37,818
3.6%
37,161
5.4%
NCE Licensing Income
-
-
-
Consolidated Sales
39,173
37,818
3.6%
37,161
5.4%
Operational Highlights
North America
Lupin's North America sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 14,424 mn, up 3.1% compared to sales of INR 13,984 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 13,766 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 37% of Lupin's global sales.
Q3 FY2021 sales were USD 188 mn compared to USD 180 mn during Q2 FY2021 and USD 186 mn during Q3 FY2020
The Company filed 1 ANDA during the quarter and received 5 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA
The Company launched 3 products during the quarter in the US market and now has 169 products in the US generics market.
Lupin is the market leader for 62 products in the US generics market and among the Top 3 in 121 of its marketed products (market share by prescriptions, IQVIA MAT September 2020)
Lupin is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical player in both US generic market and US total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT December 2020)
India
Lupin's India formulation sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 13,669 mn, up 2.6% compared to sales of INR 13,323 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 12,969 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 35% of Lupin's global sales.
During the quarter, India Region Formulation sales grew by 5.3% compared to Q3 FY2020.
Lupin is now the 6th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT December 2020).
Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC)
Lupin's LATAM & APAC regions together form its Growth Markets. Growth Markets registered sales of INR 3,314 mn for Q3 FY2021, up 13.6% compared to sales of INR 2,918 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 3,518 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales.
Lupin's Brazil sales for Q3 FY2021 were BRL 66 mn, compared to BRL 59 mn during Q2 FY2021 and BRL 48 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Lupin's Mexico sales for Q3 FY2021 were MXN 188 mn, compared to MXN 155 mn during Q2 FY2021 and MXN 185 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Lupin's Philippines sales for Q3 FY2021 were PHP 367 mn, compared to PHP 341 mn during Q2 FY2021 and PHP 580 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Lupin's Australia sales for Q3 FY2021 were AUD 15.7 mn, compared to AUD 14.4 mn during Q2 FY2021 and AUD 11.6 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA)
Lupin's EMEA sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 3,272 mn, up 0.4% compared to sales of INR 3,259 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 2,913 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales.
Lupin's South Africa sales for Q3 FY2021 were ZAR 323 mn, compared to ZAR 304 mn during Q2 FY2021 and ZAR 289 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Lupin is the 3rd largest player in South Africa in the prescribed generics market (IQVIA September 2020).
Lupin's Germany sales for Q3 FY2021 were EUR 8.1 mn, compared to EUR 8.1 mn during Q2 FY2021 and EUR 9.5 mn during Q3 FY2020.
Global API
Lupin's Global API sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 3,438 mn, down 8.1% compared to sales of INR 3,739 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 3,173 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales.
Research and Development
Investment in R&D was INR 3,479 mn (8.9% of sales) for Q3 FY2021 compared to INR 3,843 mn (10.2% of sales) for Q2 FY2021.
Lupin received approval for 5 ANDAs from the US FDA during the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with US FDA stand at 437 as of December 31, 2020, with the Company having received 285 approvals.
The Company now has 46 First-to-Files (FTF) filings including 16 exclusive FTF opportunities. Cumulative DMF filings stand at 200 as of December 31, 2020.
About Lupin Limited
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.
The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.
Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.
