Lupin Quarter III FY2021 Results

Mumbai, January 28, 2021: Pharma major Lupin Limited [BSE: 500257 | NSE: LUPIN] reported its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. These unaudited results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at a meeting held today.

Financial Highlights (from Continuing Operations) - Consolidated IND-AS

Amt in INR mn

Quarter YTD Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 QoQ Growth % Q3 FY2020 YoY Growth% 9M FY2021 9M FY2020 YoY Growth% Sales 39,173 37,818 ­ 3.6% 37,161 ­ 5.4% 111,677 113,518 1.6% EBITDA before Forex & Other Income 8,064 6,354 ­ 26.9% 4,337 ­ 85.9% 19,503 18,353 ­ 6.3% EBITDA Margin (%) 20.6% 16.8% ­ 380 bps 11.7% ­ 890 bps 17.5% 16.2% ­ 130 bps PBT before Exceptional items 5,247 3,598 ­ 45.8% 1,809 ­ 190.0% 11,569 10,931 ­ 5.8% PBT after Exceptional Items 5,247 3,598 ­ 45.8% (1,078) NA 11,569 2,579 NA PAT after Exceptional Items 4,383 2,110 ­ 107.7% (8,685) NA 7,562 (7,891) NA

Income Statement highlights - Q3 FY2021

Gross Profit: INR 25,423 mn, gross profit margin of 64.9%, compared to INR 24,001 mn (63.5%) in Q2 FY2021

Personnel cost: INR 7,068 mn, 18.0% of sales, compared to INR 6,854 mn (18.1%) in Q2 FY2021

Manufacturing and Other expenses: INR 11,569 mn, 29.5% of sales, compared to INR 11,868 mn (31.4%) in Q2 FY2021

Investment in R&D: INR 3,479 mn, 8.9% of sales, compared to INR 3,843 mn (10.2%) in Q2 FY2021

Balance Sheet highlights

Operating working capital was INR 63,138 mn as on December 31, 2020

Capital Expenditure for the quarter was INR 1,182 mn and INR 4,880 mn for 9M FY2021

Net Debt as on December 31, 2020 stands at INR 12,871 mn. Net Debt-Equity for the company stands at 0.10:1 as on December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.13:1 as on September 30, 2020

Commenting on the results, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited said, 'We continue our trajectory of improved profitability and sustainable business growth. All our major businesses delivered robust growth amidst pandemic related challenges and a weak flu season, reflecting the resilience of our business. The ramp up of our complex generics and inline business helped expand our gross margins, while cost controls delivered the desired operating leverage. Delivering on quality and compliance remains an important organizational priority.'

Consolidated Financial Results - Q3 FY2021

Amt in INR mn

Particulars Q3 FY2021 % of sales Q2 FY2021 % of sales QoQ Growth % Q3 FY2020 % of sales YoY Growth % Sales 39,173 100.0% 37,818 100.0% 3.6% 37,161 100.0% 5.4% Other operating income 1,001 2.6% 532 1.4% 88.2% 532 1.4% 88.2% Total Revenue from operations 40,174 102.6% 38,350 101.4% 4.8% 37,693 101.4% 6.6% Material cost 13,750 35.1% 13,817 36.5% -0.5% 13,593 36.6% 1.2% Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income) 25,423 64.9% 24,001 63.5% 5.9% 23,568 63.4% 7.9% Employee cost 7,068 18.0% 6,854 18.1% 3.1% 7,407 19.9% -4.6% Manufacturing & Other expenses 11,569 29.5% 11,868 31.4% -2.5% 12,402 33.4% -6.7% Other Income 212 0.5% 250 0.7% -15.2% 936 2.5% -77.4% EBITDA 7,999 20.4% 6,061 16.0% 32.0% 5,227 14.1% 53.0% Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense 2,443 6.2% 2,127 5.6% 14.9% 2,532 6.8% -3.5% EBIT 5,556 14.2% 3,934 10.4% 41.2% 2,695 7.3% 106.2% Finance cost 309 0.8% 336 0.9% -8.0% 886 2.4% -65.1% PBT before Exceptional items 5,247 13.4% 3,598 9.5% 45.8% 1,809 4.9% 190.0% Exceptional items - 0.0% - 0.0% 2,887 7.8% -100.0% PBT after Exceptional items 5,247 13.4% 3,598 9.5% 45.8% (1,078) -2.9% NA Tax 835 2.1% 1,467 3.9% -43.1% 7,670 20.6% -89.1% Profit after Tax 4,412 11.3% 2,131 5.6% 107.0% (8,748) -23.5% NA (+) Share of Profit from JV 2 0.0% 4 0.0% -50.0% 10 0.0% -80.0% (-) Non-Controlling Interest 31 0.1% 25 0.1% 24.0% (53) -0.1% NA Net Profit from continuing operations 4,383 11.2% 2,110 5.6% 107.7% (8,685) -23.4% NA Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations - NA - NA NA 335 0.9% -100.0% Profit/(Loss) for the period 4,383 11.2% 2,110 5.6% 107.7% (8,350) -22.5% NA

Consolidated Financial Results - 9M FY2021

Amt in INR mn

Particulars 9M FY2021 % of sales 9M FY2020 % of sales YoY Growth % Sales 111,677 100.0% 113,518 100.0% -1.6% Other operating income 2,125 1.9% 1,772 1.6% 19.9% Total Revenue from operations 113,802 101.9% 115,290 101.6% -1.3% Material cost 40,446 36.2% 40,256 35.5% 0.5% Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income) 71,231 63.8% 73,262 64.5% -2.8% Employee cost 21,857 19.6% 22,233 19.6% -1.7% Manufacturing & Other expenses 33,015 29.6% 34,538 30.4% -4.4% Other Income 890 0.8% 2,783 2.5% -68.0% EBITDA 19,374 17.3% 21,046 18.5% -7.9% Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense 6,717 6.0% 7,559 6.7% -11.1% EBIT 12,657 11.3% 13,487 11.9% -6.2% Finance cost 1,088 1.0% 2,556 2.3% -57.4% PBT before Exceptional items 11,569 10.4% 10,931 9.6% 5.8% Exceptional items - 0.0% 8,352 7.4% -100.0% PBT after Exceptional items 11,569 10.4% 2,579 2.3% NA Tax 3,945 3.5% 10,520 9.3% -62.5% Profit after Tax 7,624 6.8% (7,941) -7.0% NA (+) Share of Profit from JV 12 0.0% 29 0.0% -58.6% (-) Non-Controlling Interest 74 0.1% (21) 0.0% NA Net Profit from continuing operations 7,562 6.8% (7,891) -7.0% NA Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations - 0.0% 1,301 1.1% -100.0% Profit/(Loss) for the period 7,562 6.8% (6,590) -5.8% NA

Sales Mix

Particulars Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Growth QoQ Q3 FY2020 Growth YoY North America 14,424 13,984 3.1% 13,766 4.8% India 13,669 13,323 2.6% 12,969 5.4% Growth Markets 3,314 2,918 13.6% 3,518 -5.8% EMEA 3,272 3,259 0.4% 2,913 12.3% ROW 1,056 595 77.5% 822 28.5% Total Formulations 35,735 34,079 4.9% 33,988 5.1% API 3,438 3,739 -8.1% 3,173 8.4% Total Product Sales 39,173 37,818 3.6% 37,161 5.4% NCE Licensing Income - - - Consolidated Sales 39,173 37,818 3.6% 37,161 5.4%

Operational Highlights

North America

Lupin's North America sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 14,424 mn, up 3.1% compared to sales of INR 13,984 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 13,766 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 37% of Lupin's global sales.

Q3 FY2021 sales were USD 188 mn compared to USD 180 mn during Q2 FY2021 and USD 186 mn during Q3 FY2020

The Company filed 1 ANDA during the quarter and received 5 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA

The Company launched 3 products during the quarter in the US market and now has 169 products in the US generics market.

Lupin is the market leader for 62 products in the US generics market and among the Top 3 in 121 of its marketed products (market share by prescriptions, IQVIA MAT September 2020)

Lupin is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical player in both US generic market and US total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT December 2020)

India

Lupin's India formulation sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 13,669 mn, up 2.6% compared to sales of INR 13,323 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 12,969 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 35% of Lupin's global sales.

During the quarter, India Region Formulation sales grew by 5.3% compared to Q3 FY2020.

Lupin is now the 6th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT December 2020).

Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC)

Lupin's LATAM & APAC regions together form its Growth Markets. Growth Markets registered sales of INR 3,314 mn for Q3 FY2021, up 13.6% compared to sales of INR 2,918 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 3,518 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales.

Lupin's Brazil sales for Q3 FY2021 were BRL 66 mn, compared to BRL 59 mn during Q2 FY2021 and BRL 48 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Lupin's Mexico sales for Q3 FY2021 were MXN 188 mn, compared to MXN 155 mn during Q2 FY2021 and MXN 185 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Lupin's Philippines sales for Q3 FY2021 were PHP 367 mn, compared to PHP 341 mn during Q2 FY2021 and PHP 580 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Lupin's Australia sales for Q3 FY2021 were AUD 15.7 mn, compared to AUD 14.4 mn during Q2 FY2021 and AUD 11.6 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA)

Lupin's EMEA sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 3,272 mn, up 0.4% compared to sales of INR 3,259 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 2,913 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales.

Lupin's South Africa sales for Q3 FY2021 were ZAR 323 mn, compared to ZAR 304 mn during Q2 FY2021 and ZAR 289 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Lupin is the 3rd largest player in South Africa in the prescribed generics market (IQVIA September 2020).

Lupin's Germany sales for Q3 FY2021 were EUR 8.1 mn, compared to EUR 8.1 mn during Q2 FY2021 and EUR 9.5 mn during Q3 FY2020.

Global API

Lupin's Global API sales for Q3 FY2021 were INR 3,438 mn, down 8.1% compared to sales of INR 3,739 mn during Q2 FY2021, and sales of INR 3,173 mn during Q3 FY2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales.

Research and Development

Investment in R&D was INR 3,479 mn (8.9% of sales) for Q3 FY2021 compared to INR 3,843 mn (10.2% of sales) for Q2 FY2021.

Lupin received approval for 5 ANDAs from the US FDA during the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with US FDA stand at 437 as of December 31, 2020, with the Company having received 285 approvals.

The Company now has 46 First-to-Files (FTF) filings including 16 exclusive FTF opportunities. Cumulative DMF filings stand at 200 as of December 31, 2020.

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

