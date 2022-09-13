Lupin : September 13, 2022 Lupin Receives Health Canada Approval for Rymti® (biosimilar Etanercept)

Rymti® is Lupin's biosimilar etanercept approved for all indications of the reference product Enbrel® Rymti® is available as an injectable easy-to-use pre-filled pen and a pre-filled syringe

Mumbai, Canada, September 13, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today that Health Canada has approved Rymti®, its biosimilar to Enbrel® (etanercept), for use in Canada.

Rymti® is indicated in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.

"Lupin is committed to enhancing patient access to high-quality, life-enhancing biosimilars," said Dr. Cyrus Karkaria, President, Lupin Biotech. "The approval for Rymti® in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavors to improving access to medicines. It underscores the scientific success of Lupin's biosimilar programs and our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation."

"The approval of Rymti® is an important first step for Lupin's biosimilar franchise in Canada," said Dr.Sofia Mumtaz, President - Legal & Compliance and Canada, Australia, and Japan. "We believe biosimilars will provide more Canadians with access to quality treatment, while reducing healthcare costs."

About Etanercept

Etanercept is an injectable, biologic medicine which inhibits Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF). TNF is a key cytokine involved in the pro-inflammatory cascade in many chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis or plaque psoriasis. By specifically binding to TNF, etanercept blocks its activity, thereby reducing inflammation and other disease symptoms.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

