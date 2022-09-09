Advanced search
  Lupin Limited
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
668.10 INR   +0.20%
01:53aLupin Launches Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate, and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution
MT
09/07LUPIN : September 7, 2022 Lupin and DKSH Sign an Exclusive Licensing and Supply Agreement to Market Five Biosimilar Candidates in the Philippines
PU
09/07Lupin and DKSH Enters Deal to Market Five Alvotech Biosimilars in Philippines
MT
Lupin : September 9, 2022 Lupin Launches Generic Suprep® Bowel Prep Kit in the United States

09/09/2022
Mumbai, Baltimore, September 09, 2022: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces is a generic equivalent of Suprep® Bowel Prep Kit Oral Solution, 17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 ounces, of Braintree Laboratories Inc.

Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate Oral Solution (RLD Suprep® Bowel Prep Kit) had estimated annual sales of USD 202 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2022).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7% of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement
Suprep® is the registered trademark of Braintree Laboratories Inc.

80
0

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
