Lupin FY2021 Results

Mumbai, May 12, 2021: Pharma major Lupin Limited [BSE: 500257 | NSE: LUPIN] reported its financial performance for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. These audited results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at a meeting held today. The Board recommended a dividend of 325%.

Financial Highlights (from Continuing Operations) - Consolidated IND-AS

Amt in INR mn

Particulars Quarter Full Year Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 QoQ Growth % Q4 FY20 YoY Growth% FY21 FY20 YoY Growth % Sales 37,593 39,173 ↓ 4.0% 37,910 ↓ 0.8% 149,270 151,428 ↓ 1.4% EBITDA before forex & other income 7,075 8,064 ↓ 12.3% 5,237 ↑ 35.1% 26,578 23,633 ↑ 12.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 18.8% 20.6% ↓ 180 bps 13.8% ↑ 500 bps 17.8% 15.6% ↑ 220 bps PBT before Exceptional items 5,182 5,247 ↓ 1.2% 4,123 ↑ 25.7% 16,751 15,054 ↑ 11.3% PBT after Exceptional Items 5,182 5,247 ↓ 1.2% 4,954 NA 16,751 7,533 NA

Income Statement highlights - Q4 FY2021

Gross Profit was INR 24,417 mn compared to INR 25,423 mn in Q3 FY2021, with gross profit margin of 65.0%

EBIDTA adjusted for forex and other income was 18.8% of sales, compared to 18.6% in Q3FY2021 excluding the one-time settlement income forming part of other operating income

Personnel cost was 17.0% of sales at INR 6,402 mn compared to INR 7,068 mn in Q3 FY2021

Manufacturing and other expenses were 29.7% of sales at INR 11,178 mn compared to INR 11,569 mn in Q3 FY2021

Investment in R&D for the quarter was INR 3,427 mn (9.1% of sales)

Balance Sheet highlights

Operating working capital was INR 62,136 mn as on March 31, 2021

Capital Expenditure for the quarter was INR 1,396 mn, and for the full year was INR 6,276 mn

Net Debt as on March 31, 2021 stands at INR 6,626 mn

Net Debt-Equity for the company stands at 0.05 as on March 31, 2021

Commenting on the results, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited said, 'We are happy that the journey to sustain margin improvement continues, despite a challenging environment. On the back of a strong ramp-up of inline products and meaningful new product launches, we are confident of a solid growth trajectory and continued margin expansion. Ensuring the safety of our employees while maintaining business continuity is a key priority at this time.'

Consolidated Financial Results - Q4 FY2021

Amt in INR mn

Particulars Q4 FY21 % of sales Q3 FY2021 % of sales QoQ Growth % Q4 FY20 % of sales YoY Growth % Sales 37,593 100.0% 39,173 100.0% -4.0% 37,910 100.0% -0.8% Other operating income 238 0.6% 1,001 2.6% -76.2% 547 1.4% -56.5% Total Revenue from operations 37,831 100.6% 40,174 102.6% -5.8% 38,457 101.4% -1.6% Material cost 13,176 35.0% 13,750 35.1% -4.2% 14,050 37.1% -6.2% Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income) 24,417 65.0% 25,423 64.9% -4.0% 23,860 62.9% 2.3% Employee cost 6,402 17.0% 7,068 18.0% -9.4% 7,635 20.1% -16.1% Manufacturing & Other expenses 11,178 29.7% 11,569 29.5% -3.4% 11,519 30.4% -3.0% Other Income 582 1.5% 212 0.5% 174.5% 2,086 5.5% -72.1% EBITDA 7,657 20.4% 7,999 20.4% -4.3% 7,339 19.4% 4.3% Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense 2,157 5.7% 2,443 6.2% -11.7% 2,142 5.7% 0.7% EBIT 5,500 14.6% 5,556 14.2% -1.0% 5,197 13.7% 5.8% Finance cost 318 0.8% 309 0.8% 2.9% 1,074 2.8% -70.4% PBT before Exceptional items 5,182 13.8% 5,247 13.4% -1.2% 4,123 10.9% 25.7% Exceptional items1 - 0.0% - 0.0% NA (831) -2.2% NA PBT after Exceptional items 5,182 13.8% 5,247 13.4% -1.2% 4,954 13.1% 4.6% Tax2 540 1.4% 835 2.1% -35.3% 1,051 2.8% -48.6% Profit after Tax 4,642 12.3% 4,412 11.3% 5.2% 3,903 10.3% 18.9% (+) Share of Profit from JV 2 0.0% 2 0.0% 0% 10 0.0% -80% (-) Non-Controlling Interest 40 0.1% 31 0.1% 29.0% 17 0.0% 135.3% Profit/(Loss) for the period 4,604 12.2% 4,383 11.2% 5.0% 3,896 10.3% 18.2%



Consolidated Financial Results - FY2021

Amt in INR mn

Particulars FY2021 % of sales FY2020 % of sales YoY Growth % Sales 149,270 100.0% 151,428 100.0% -1.4% Other operating income 2,360 1.6% 2,320 1.5% 1.7% Total Revenue from operations 151,630 101.6% 153,748 101.5% -1.4% Material cost 53,622 35.9% 54,306 35.9% -1.3% Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income) 95,648 64.1% 97,122 64.1% -1.5% Employee cost 28,259 18.9% 29,868 19.7% -5.4% Manufacturing & Other expenses 44,080 29.5% 46,025 30.4% -4.2% Other Income 1,363 0.9% 4,837 3.2% -71.8% EBITDA 27,032 18.1% 28,386 18.7% -4.8% Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense 8,874 5.9% 9,703 6.4% -8.5% EBIT 18,158 12.2% 18,683 12.3% -2.8% Finance cost 1,407 0.9% 3,629 2.4% -61.2% PBT before Exceptional items 16,751 11.2% 15,054 9.9% 11.3% Exceptional items1 - 0.0% 7,521 5.0% NA PBT after Exceptional items 16,751 11.2% 7,533 5.0% NA Tax2 4,485 3.0% 11,571 7.6% -61.2% Profit after Tax 12,266 8.2% (4,038) -2.7% NA (+) Share of Profit from JV 13 0.0% 39 0.0% (-) Non-Controlling Interest 114 0.1% (4) 0.0% Net Profit from continuing operations 12,165 8.1% (3,995) -2.6% NA Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations 0 NA 1,301 0.9% NA Profit/(Loss) for the period 12,165 8.1% (2,694) -1.8% NA

Sales Mix

Particulars Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Growth QoQ Q4 FY20 Growth YoY North America 14,952 14,424 3.7% 15,791 -5.3% India 12,866 13,669 -5.9% 11,920 7.9% Growth Markets 3,033 3,314 -8.5% 2,800 8.3% EMEA 3,749 3,272 14.6% 3,650 2.7% ROW 437 1,056 -58.5% 463 -5.5% Total Formulations 35,037 35,735 -2.0% 34,624 1.2% API 2,556 3,438 -25.6% 3,286 -22.2% Consolidated Sales 37,593 39,173 -4.0% 37,910 -0.8%

Particulars FY21 FY20 Growth YoY North America 55,520 58,212 -4.6% India 52,712 51,385 2.6% Growth Markets 11,964 12,212 -2.0% EMEA 12,781 12,364 3.4% ROW 2,470 2,815 -12.2% Total Formulations 135,447 136,988 -1.1% API 13,823 12,999 6.3% Total Product Sales 149,270 149,987 -0.5% NCE Licensing Income - 1,441 NA Consolidated Sales 149,270 151,428 -1.4%



Operational Highlights

North America

Lupin's North America sales for FY2021 were INR 55,520 mn compared to INR 58,212 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 37% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 14,952 mn, up 3.7% compared to INR 14,424 mn during Q3 FY2021 and sales of INR 15,791 mn during Q4 FY2020.

For the U.S. market, FY2021 sales were USD 720 mn compared to USD 800 mn in FY2020

Q4 FY2021 sales were USD 195 mn compared to USD 188 mn during Q3 FY2021 and USD 212 mn during Q4 FY2020

The Company filed 9 ANDAs during the quarter and received 6 ANDA approval from the U.S. FDA

The Company launched 3 products during the quarter in the US market. The Company now has 168 products in the U.S. generics market.

Lupin continues to be the 3 rd largest pharmaceutical player in both U.S. generic market and US total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT March 2021)

largest pharmaceutical player in both U.S. generic market and US total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT March 2021) Lupin is now the market leader in 53 products in the U.S. generics market and amongst the Top 3 in 122 of its marketed products (market share by prescriptions, IQVIA March 2021)

India

Lupin's India formulation sales for FY2021 were INR 52,712 mn, up 2.6% as compared to INR 51,385 mn in FY2020; accounting for 35% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 12,866 mn, compared to sales of INR 13,669 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 7.9% compared to sales of INR 11,920 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin is the 6th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT March 2021).

Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC)

Lupin's LATAM & APAC regions together form its Growth Markets. Growth Markets sales for FY2021 were INR 11,964 mn, compared to INR 12,212 mn in FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 3,033 mn, compared to sales of INR 3,314 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 8.3% as compared to sales of INR 2,800 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin's Brazil sales were BRL 239 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of BRL 177 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were BRL 59 mn, compared to BRL 66 mn during Q3 FY2021 and BRL 37 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin's Mexico sales were MXN 621 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of MXN 691 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were MXN 154 mn, compared to MXN 188 mn during Q3 FY2021 and MXN 171 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin's Philippines sales were PHP 1,388 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of PHP 1,874 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were PHP 402 mn, compared to PHP 367 mn during Q3 FY2021 and PHP 522 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin's Australia sales were AUD 57 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of AUD 48 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were AUD 14.2 mn, compared to AUD 15.7 mn during Q3 FY2021 and AUD 13.0 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA)

Lupin's EMEA sales for FY2021 were INR 12,781 mn, up 3.4% as compared to INR 12,364 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 3,749 mn, up 14.6% compared to sales of INR 3,272 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 2.7% as compared to sales of INR 3,650 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin's South Africa sales were ZAR 1,295 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of ZAR 1,219 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were ZAR 431 mn, compared to ZAR 323 mn during Q3 FY2021 and ZAR 374 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Lupin is the 4th largest generic player in the South African market by prescription (IQVIA February 2021).

Lupin's Germany sales were EUR 29.2 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of EUR 36.2 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were EUR 5.4 mn, compared to EUR 8.1 mn during Q3 FY2021 and EUR 9.3 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Global API

Lupin's Global API sales for FY2021 were INR 13,823 mn, up 6.3% as compared to INR 12,999 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 2,556 mn, compared to sales of INR 3,438 mn during Q3 FY2021 and sales of INR 3,286 mn during Q4 FY2020.

Research and Development

Investment in R&D for continued operations amounted to INR 14,324 mn (9.6% of sales) for FY2021 and INR 3,427 mn (9.1% of sales) for Q4 FY2021.

Lupin received approval for 6 ANDA from the U.S. FDA during the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with the US FDA stood at 437 as of March 31, 2021, with the company having received 288 approvals to date.

The Company now has 45 First-to-Files (FTF) filings including 16 exclusive FTF opportunities. Cumulative DMF filings stand at 201 as of March 31, 2021.

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. In FY2021, the Company invested 9.6% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

