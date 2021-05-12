Lupin : FY2021 Results

Mumbai, May 12, 2021: Pharma major Lupin Limited [BSE: 500257 | NSE: LUPIN] reported its financial performance for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. These audited results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at a meeting held today. The Board recommended a dividend of 325%.
Gross Profit was INR 24,417 mn compared to INR 25,423 mn in Q3 FY2021, with gross profit margin of 65.0%
EBIDTA adjusted for forex and other income was 18.8% of sales, compared to 18.6% in Q3FY2021 excluding the one-time settlement income forming part of other operating income
Personnel cost was 17.0% of sales at INR 6,402 mn compared to INR 7,068 mn in Q3 FY2021
Manufacturing and other expenses were 29.7% of sales at INR 11,178 mn compared to INR 11,569 mn in Q3 FY2021
Investment in R&D for the quarter was INR 3,427 mn (9.1% of sales)
Balance Sheet highlights
Operating working capital was INR 62,136 mn as on March 31, 2021
Capital Expenditure for the quarter was INR 1,396 mn, and for the full year was INR 6,276 mn
Net Debt as on March 31, 2021 stands at INR 6,626 mn
Net Debt-Equity for the company stands at 0.05 as on March 31, 2021
Commenting on the results, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Limited said, 'We are happy that the journey to sustain margin improvement continues, despite a challenging environment. On the back of a strong ramp-up of inline products and meaningful new product launches, we are confident of a solid growth trajectory and continued margin expansion. Ensuring the safety of our employees while maintaining business continuity is a key priority at this time.'
Consolidated Financial Results - Q4 FY2021
Amt in INR mn
Particulars
Q4 FY21
% of sales
Q3 FY2021
% of sales
QoQ Growth %
Q4 FY20
% of sales
YoY Growth %
Sales
37,593
100.0%
39,173
100.0%
-4.0%
37,910
100.0%
-0.8%
Other operating income
238
0.6%
1,001
2.6%
-76.2%
547
1.4%
-56.5%
Total Revenue from operations
37,831
100.6%
40,174
102.6%
-5.8%
38,457
101.4%
-1.6%
Material cost
13,176
35.0%
13,750
35.1%
-4.2%
14,050
37.1%
-6.2%
Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income)
24,417
65.0%
25,423
64.9%
-4.0%
23,860
62.9%
2.3%
Employee cost
6,402
17.0%
7,068
18.0%
-9.4%
7,635
20.1%
-16.1%
Manufacturing & Other expenses
11,178
29.7%
11,569
29.5%
-3.4%
11,519
30.4%
-3.0%
Other Income
582
1.5%
212
0.5%
174.5%
2,086
5.5%
-72.1%
EBITDA
7,657
20.4%
7,999
20.4%
-4.3%
7,339
19.4%
4.3%
Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense
2,157
5.7%
2,443
6.2%
-11.7%
2,142
5.7%
0.7%
EBIT
5,500
14.6%
5,556
14.2%
-1.0%
5,197
13.7%
5.8%
Finance cost
318
0.8%
309
0.8%
2.9%
1,074
2.8%
-70.4%
PBT before Exceptional items
5,182
13.8%
5,247
13.4%
-1.2%
4,123
10.9%
25.7%
Exceptional items1
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
NA
(831)
-2.2%
NA
PBT after Exceptional items
5,182
13.8%
5,247
13.4%
-1.2%
4,954
13.1%
4.6%
Tax2
540
1.4%
835
2.1%
-35.3%
1,051
2.8%
-48.6%
Profit after Tax
4,642
12.3%
4,412
11.3%
5.2%
3,903
10.3%
18.9%
(+) Share of Profit from JV
2
0.0%
2
0.0%
0%
10
0.0%
-80%
(-) Non-Controlling Interest
40
0.1%
31
0.1%
29.0%
17
0.0%
135.3%
Profit/(Loss) for the period
4,604
12.2%
4,383
11.2%
5.0%
3,896
10.3%
18.2%
Consolidated Financial Results - FY2021
Amt in INR mn
Particulars
FY2021
% of sales
FY2020
% of sales
YoY Growth %
Sales
149,270
100.0%
151,428
100.0%
-1.4%
Other operating income
2,360
1.6%
2,320
1.5%
1.7%
Total Revenue from operations
151,630
101.6%
153,748
101.5%
-1.4%
Material cost
53,622
35.9%
54,306
35.9%
-1.3%
Gross Profit (Excl. Other op. income)
95,648
64.1%
97,122
64.1%
-1.5%
Employee cost
28,259
18.9%
29,868
19.7%
-5.4%
Manufacturing & Other expenses
44,080
29.5%
46,025
30.4%
-4.2%
Other Income
1,363
0.9%
4,837
3.2%
-71.8%
EBITDA
27,032
18.1%
28,386
18.7%
-4.8%
Depreciation, Amortization & Impairment Expense
8,874
5.9%
9,703
6.4%
-8.5%
EBIT
18,158
12.2%
18,683
12.3%
-2.8%
Finance cost
1,407
0.9%
3,629
2.4%
-61.2%
PBT before Exceptional items
16,751
11.2%
15,054
9.9%
11.3%
Exceptional items1
-
0.0%
7,521
5.0%
NA
PBT after Exceptional items
16,751
11.2%
7,533
5.0%
NA
Tax2
4,485
3.0%
11,571
7.6%
-61.2%
Profit after Tax
12,266
8.2%
(4,038)
-2.7%
NA
(+) Share of Profit from JV
13
0.0%
39
0.0%
(-) Non-Controlling Interest
114
0.1%
(4)
0.0%
Net Profit from continuing operations
12,165
8.1%
(3,995)
-2.6%
NA
Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations
0
NA
1,301
0.9%
NA
Profit/(Loss) for the period
12,165
8.1%
(2,694)
-1.8%
NA
Sales Mix
Particulars
Q4 FY21
Q3 FY21
Growth QoQ
Q4 FY20
Growth YoY
North America
14,952
14,424
3.7%
15,791
-5.3%
India
12,866
13,669
-5.9%
11,920
7.9%
Growth Markets
3,033
3,314
-8.5%
2,800
8.3%
EMEA
3,749
3,272
14.6%
3,650
2.7%
ROW
437
1,056
-58.5%
463
-5.5%
Total Formulations
35,037
35,735
-2.0%
34,624
1.2%
API
2,556
3,438
-25.6%
3,286
-22.2%
Consolidated Sales
37,593
39,173
-4.0%
37,910
-0.8%
Particulars
FY21
FY20
Growth YoY
North America
55,520
58,212
-4.6%
India
52,712
51,385
2.6%
Growth Markets
11,964
12,212
-2.0%
EMEA
12,781
12,364
3.4%
ROW
2,470
2,815
-12.2%
Total Formulations
135,447
136,988
-1.1%
API
13,823
12,999
6.3%
Total Product Sales
149,270
149,987
-0.5%
NCE Licensing Income
-
1,441
NA
Consolidated Sales
149,270
151,428
-1.4%
Operational Highlights
North America
Lupin's North America sales for FY2021 were INR 55,520 mn compared to INR 58,212 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 37% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 14,952 mn, up 3.7% compared to INR 14,424 mn during Q3 FY2021 and sales of INR 15,791 mn during Q4 FY2020.
For the U.S. market, FY2021 sales were USD 720 mn compared to USD 800 mn in FY2020
Q4 FY2021 sales were USD 195 mn compared to USD 188 mn during Q3 FY2021 and USD 212 mn during Q4 FY2020
The Company filed 9 ANDAs during the quarter and received 6 ANDA approval from the U.S. FDA
The Company launched 3 products during the quarter in the US market. The Company now has 168 products in the U.S. generics market.
Lupin continues to be the 3rd largest pharmaceutical player in both U.S. generic market and US total market by prescriptions (IQVIA MAT March 2021)
Lupin is now the market leader in 53 products in the U.S. generics market and amongst the Top 3 in 122 of its marketed products (market share by prescriptions, IQVIA March 2021)
India
Lupin's India formulation sales for FY2021 were INR 52,712 mn, up 2.6% as compared to INR 51,385 mn in FY2020; accounting for 35% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 12,866 mn, compared to sales of INR 13,669 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 7.9% compared to sales of INR 11,920 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin is the 6th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT March 2021).
Growth Markets (LATAM and APAC)
Lupin's LATAM & APAC regions together form its Growth Markets. Growth Markets sales for FY2021 were INR 11,964 mn, compared to INR 12,212 mn in FY2020; accounting for 8% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 3,033 mn, compared to sales of INR 3,314 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 8.3% as compared to sales of INR 2,800 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin's Brazil sales were BRL 239 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of BRL 177 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were BRL 59 mn, compared to BRL 66 mn during Q3 FY2021 and BRL 37 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin's Mexico sales were MXN 621 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of MXN 691 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were MXN 154 mn, compared to MXN 188 mn during Q3 FY2021 and MXN 171 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin's Philippines sales were PHP 1,388 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of PHP 1,874 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were PHP 402 mn, compared to PHP 367 mn during Q3 FY2021 and PHP 522 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin's Australia sales were AUD 57 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of AUD 48 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were AUD 14.2 mn, compared to AUD 15.7 mn during Q3 FY2021 and AUD 13.0 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA)
Lupin's EMEA sales for FY2021 were INR 12,781 mn, up 3.4% as compared to INR 12,364 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 3,749 mn, up 14.6% compared to sales of INR 3,272 mn during Q3 FY2021 and up 2.7% as compared to sales of INR 3,650 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin's South Africa sales were ZAR 1,295 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of ZAR 1,219 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were ZAR 431 mn, compared to ZAR 323 mn during Q3 FY2021 and ZAR 374 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Lupin is the 4th largest generic player in the South African market by prescription (IQVIA February 2021).
Lupin's Germany sales were EUR 29.2 mn for FY2021, compared to a sales of EUR 36.2 mn for FY2020. Q4 FY2021 sales were EUR 5.4 mn, compared to EUR 8.1 mn during Q3 FY2021 and EUR 9.3 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Global API
Lupin's Global API sales for FY2021 were INR 13,823 mn, up 6.3% as compared to INR 12,999 mn in FY 2020; accounting for 9% of Lupin's global sales. Q4 FY2021 sales were INR 2,556 mn, compared to sales of INR 3,438 mn during Q3 FY2021 and sales of INR 3,286 mn during Q4 FY2020.
Research and Development
Investment in R&D for continued operations amounted to INR 14,324 mn (9.6% of sales) for FY2021 and INR 3,427 mn (9.1% of sales) for Q4 FY2021.
Lupin received approval for 6 ANDA from the U.S. FDA during the quarter. Cumulative ANDA filings with the US FDA stood at 437 as of March 31, 2021, with the company having received 288 approvals to date.
The Company now has 45 First-to-Files (FTF) filings including 16 exclusive FTF opportunities. Cumulative DMF filings stand at 201 as of March 31, 2021.
About Lupin Limited
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.
The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. In FY2021, the Company invested 9.6% of its revenues on research and development.
Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.