Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BSE LTD  >  Lupin Limited    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lupin : Launches Authorized Generic Version of Alinia®

03/10/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lupin Launches Authorized Generic Version of Alinia®

Mumbai, Baltimore, March 10, 2021: Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Alinia® (nitazoxanide) Tablets, 500 mg of Romark Laboratories, L.C.

Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg, are indicated in the treatment of diarrhea caused by Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium parvum in patients 12 years of age and older.

Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg (RLD: Alinia®) had estimated annual sales of USD 56 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT January 2021).

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Arvind Bothra

Head - Investor Relations/Corporate M&A

Email: arvindbothra@lupin.com

Manjira Sharma

General Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: manjirasharma@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Alinia® is a registered trademark of Romark Laboratories, LC.

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
03:43aLUPIN  : Launches Authorized Generic Version of Alinia®
PU
03/09LUPIN  : India's Lupin Pharma Partners with Endoceutics for Commercial Treatment..
MT
03/09LUPIN  : Pharma Canada Announces Partnership with Endoceutics for the commercial..
PU
03/02LUPIN  : Launches Penicillamine Tablets in US
MT
03/02LUPIN  : Launches Penicillamine Tablets USP
PU
02/24Sterling touches $1.42, hits highest vs euro in a year
RE
02/21LUPIN  : Gets US FDA Approval for Droxidopa Capsules
MT
02/19LUPIN  : Receives Approval for Droxidopa Capsules
PU
02/17LUPIN  : Launches Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets
PU
02/16Lupin responds to NICE Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) on NaMuscla® (me..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 154 B 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net income 2021 10 848 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 16 286 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,1x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 468 B 6 420 M 6 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 302
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 1 045,45 INR
Last Close Price 1 031,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Affairs
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Sonig CEO-US Generics, Global Head-R&D
Dhananjay Bakhle Executive Vice President-Medical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED5.63%6 420
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.20%414 543
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.97%282 904
PFIZER INC.-6.68%192 208
NOVARTIS AG-6.52%189 949
ABBVIE INC.-0.34%188 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ