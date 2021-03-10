Lupin Launches Authorized Generic Version of Alinia®

Mumbai, Baltimore, March 10, 2021: Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Alinia® (nitazoxanide) Tablets, 500 mg of Romark Laboratories, L.C.

Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg, are indicated in the treatment of diarrhea caused by Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium parvum in patients 12 years of age and older.

Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg (RLD: Alinia®) had estimated annual sales of USD 56 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT January 2021).

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal Head - Corporate Communications Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com Arvind Bothra Head - Investor Relations/Corporate M&A Email: arvindbothra@lupin.com Manjira Sharma General Manager - Corporate Communications Email: manjirasharma@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Alinia® is a registered trademark of Romark Laboratories, LC.