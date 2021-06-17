Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Lupin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500257   INE326A01037

LUPIN LIMITED

(500257)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lupin : Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets

06/17/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lupin Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets

Mumbai, Baltimore, June 17, 2021: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval for its Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of Renagel® Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets (RLD: Renagel®) had estimated annual sales of USD 80 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2021).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal

Head - Corporate Communications

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Manjira Sharma

General Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: manjirasharma@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Renagel® is a registered trademark of Genzyme Corporation.

Disclaimer

Lupin Limited published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUPIN LIMITED
05:49aLUPIN  : Gets US FDA Approval to Market Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets
MT
05:48aLUPIN  : Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets
PU
06/14LUPIN  : UK Arm Gets Regulatory Nod for Inhaler
MT
06/14Indian shares end higher as Reliance gains; inflation data in focus
RE
06/14LUPIN  : receives UK marketing authorization for Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI, first ..
PU
06/14LUPIN  : Gets Warning Letter from US FDA for New Jersery Facility
MT
06/13LUPIN  : Donates Five Oxygen Generation Plants Amid COVID-19 Resurgence in India
MT
06/11LUPIN  : donates Oxygen generation plants in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Gujar..
PU
06/07LUPIN  : Gets US FDA Nod to Market HIV Infection Treatment Drug
MT
06/07LUPIN  : Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil F..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 154 B 2 084 M 2 084 M
Net income 2021 10 849 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2021 1 489 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 534 B 7 284 M 7 242 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 18 302
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart LUPIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lupin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUPIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 161,52 INR
Last Close Price 1 176,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ramesh Swaminathan CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Affairs
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Sonig CEO-US Generics, Global Head-R&D
Dhananjay Bakhle Executive Vice President-Medical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED20.49%7 284
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.48%433 009
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.33%333 736
PFIZER, INC.6.76%219 989
NOVARTIS AG1.83%212 691
ABBVIE INC.7.82%204 052