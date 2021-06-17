Lupin Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets

Mumbai, Baltimore, June 17, 2021: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval for its Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of Renagel® Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets (RLD: Renagel®) had estimated annual sales of USD 80 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2021).

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

