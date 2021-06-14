Lupin receives UK marketing authorization for Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI, first branded generic alternative to Fostair® 100/6 µg pMDI for treatment of Asthma & COPD

Mumbai, India | Slough, UK, June 14, 2021: Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced that its UK subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Luforbec® (beclometasone dipropionate/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) 100/6 µg pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), the first branded generic of Fostair® (beclometasone dipropionate/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) 100/6 µg pMDI, which has the potential to offer significant cost savings for the NHS.1

Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI is indicated for regular treatment of asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (FEV1 2

In the twelve months to February 2021, the NHS spent over £179 million on Fostair® 100/6 µg pMDI and the availability of Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI offers significant savings potential for the NHS, upon launch.3

'We are truly delighted to receive the first marketing authorization for generic Fostair® 100/6 µg pMDI in the UK. This is an important milestone for our respiratory franchise as we expand our product offering across the globe,' said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin Limited. 'At Lupin, we remain committed to serving patients suffering from respiratory diseases with quality and cost-effective treatment.'

'The approval of Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI is a pivotal milestone for the UK and a welcome step for Lupin as we draw on our strong expertise in inhalation research and development and expand our respiratory portfolio. We are proud to support healthcare providers and patients by continuing to invest in specialized treatments for chronic diseases,' said Thierry Volle, President - EMEA, Lupin Limited.

Respiratory diseases affect one in five people. It is the third biggest cause of death in the UK and is a clinical priority for the NHS.4 In the UK, around 5.4 million people are currently receiving treatment for asthma, which is equivalent to one in every 12 adults.5 An estimated 1.2 million people are also living with COPD and this number is only set to increase.6 Asthma and COPD place a heavy cost burden on the NHS, estimated at £3 billion and £1.9 billion per year, respectively.4

About Luforbec® 100/6µg pMDI2

Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI is indicated in the regular treatment of asthma where use of a combination product (inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-agonist (ICS/LABA)) is appropriate. This includes patients not adequately controlled with ICS and 'as needed' inhaled rapid-acting beta2-agonist or patients already adequately controlled on both ICS and LABA. Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI is indicated for symptomatic treatment of patients with severe COPD (FEV1

* Spirometry is a test used to measure the ability of a person to inhale and exhale air respective to time. Forced expiratory volume (FEV) is one of the main results of spirometry and is the amount of air an individual can forcefully exhale in seconds. The subscript refers to the number of seconds of the measurement's duration.7

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.8

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions.8 In FY2021, the Company invested 9.6% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.8

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/LupinGlobal | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lupin/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information or queries please contact -

Shweta Munjal Head - Corporate Communications Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com Manjira Sharma General Manager - Corporate Communications Email: manjirasharma@lupin.com

*Safe Harbor Statement

Fostair® is the registered trademark of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A

References

1 NHS BSA. Drug Tariff. https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/pharmacies-gp-practices-and-appliance-contractors/drug-tariff Accessed June 2021.

2 Luforbec® 100/6 µg pMDI. Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC). Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited

3 General Practice Prescribing Data. March 2020 - February 2021. This public sector information is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0. http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/doc/open-government-licence/version/3/. The NHS Business Services Authority (BSA) is the provider of the England data. NHS Wales Shared Partnerships Services is the provider of the Wales data. The Business Services Organisation is the provider of the Northern Ireland data. Public Health Scotland is the provider of the Scotland data

4 NHS. Respiratory Disease. https://www.england.nhs.uk/ourwork/clinical-policy/respiratory-disease/. Accessed June 2021.

5 Asthma UK. Understanding Asthma. https://www.asthma.org.uk/advice/understanding-asthma/what-is-asthma/. Accessed June 2021

6 British Lung Foundation. Our COPD research. https://www.blf.org.uk/research/our-impact/our-copd-research. Accessed June 2021.

7 David S, Edwards CW. Forced Expiratory Volume. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2021 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK540970/. Accessed June 2021.

8 IQVIA MAT Dec 2020 https://www.lupin.com/portfolio/lupin-fy2021-results/ Accessed June 2021.