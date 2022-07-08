Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Luther Burbank Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LBC   US5505501073

LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION

(LBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:10 2022-07-08 pm EDT
12.55 USD   -0.40%
01:04pLUTHER BURBANK : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES - Form 8-K
PU
01:03pLUTHER BURBANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
LUTHER BURBANK : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES - Form 8-K

07/08/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (July 8, 2022)- Luther Burbank Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the "Bank"), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation, and Laura Tarantino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM (PT) to discuss the Company's results for the period.
Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of the Company's quarterly performance and a question/answer session by dialing in or using the live webcast link listed below. To dial into the discussion, participants will need to register for the call using the caller registration link provided below. The webcast will include a slide presentation that will be available for review and download. The slide presentation will also be available on our website and will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, along with our quarterly earnings release. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
Earnings Call Details
Date: July 27, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM (PT)

About Luther Burbank Corporation
Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "LBC." The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.3 billion, total loans of $6.4 billion and total deposits of $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2022. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in the western United States, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.
###


520 Third Street, Fourth Floor, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Contact: Bradley Satenberg
Investor Relations
(844) 446-8201
investorrelations@lbsavings.com

Disclaimer

Luther Burbank Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
