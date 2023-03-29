Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luther Burbank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBC   US5505501073

LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION

(LBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:56 2023-03-29 pm EDT
9.570 USD   -0.52%
03:13pLuther Burbank Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Luther Burbank Corporation - LBC
BU
02/22LUTHER BURBANK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01/24Luther Burbank Q4 EPS, Revenue Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LUTHER BURBANK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Luther Burbank Corporation - LBC

03/29/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Luther Burbank Corporation (NasdaqGS: LBC) to Washington Federal, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WAFD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Luther will receive 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal for each share of Luther that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lbc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
03:13pLuther Burbank Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/22LUTHER BURBANK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
01/24Luther Burbank Q4 EPS, Revenue Fall
MT
01/24Luther Burbank : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/24Earnings Flash (LBC) LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.27
MT
01/24Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31,..
AQ
01/24Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
2022Luther Burbank Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
2022Transcript : Luther Burbank Corporation, Washington Federal, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
2022Luther Burbank Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 142 M - -
Net income 2023 45,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 4,99%
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Luther Burbank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,62 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simone F. Lagomarsino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Tarantino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Victor S. Trione Chairman
Parham Medhat EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Anita Gentle Newcomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION-13.41%491
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%154 763
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.92%70 921
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%50 432
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.31%45 522
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 609
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer