Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36550.00 KRW
|+0.27%
|0.00%
|+85.06%
|Jun. 09
|Hahn & Co. No. 23 Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 19.33% stake in Lutronic Corporation from Hahn & Co. No. 23 Co., Ltd for approximately KRW 190 billion.
|CI
|Jun. 09
|Hahn & Co. No. 23 Co., Ltd. made an offer to acquire remaining 81.589613% stake in Lutronic Corporation for KRW768 billion.
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Investor Meeting
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
|FA
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Investor Meeting - Day - 2
|FA
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Investor Meeting - Day - 1
|FA
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Annual General Meeting
|FA
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Interim 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic's Aesthetic Laser Device DermaV Given Nod for Marketing in 10 Countries
|MT
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Q1 2022 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : FY 2021 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Interim 2021 Earnings Release
|FA
|LUTRONIC CORPORATION : Q1 2021 Earnings Release
|FA
|Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+85.06%
|741 M $
|-23.72%
|967 M $
|-4.60%
|509 M $
|-63.23%
|319 M $
|+16.00%
|106 M $
|+22.11%
|58 M $
|-7.81%
|50 M $
|-84.92%
|16 M $
|-18.78%
|5 M $