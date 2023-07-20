Lutronic Corporation(KOSDAQ:A085370) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Lutronic Corporation is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of medical lasers. Its products are mainly used for skin treatments including melisma, tattoo and soft tissue incision removal, wrinkles reduction, body and face contouring. The Company offers its medical lacers under the brand names of CLARITY, ACCUSCULPT II, eCO2, MOSAIC HP, SPECTRA and others. In addition, it sells facial lotion to clients. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.