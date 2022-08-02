Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Luvu Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUVU   US55066U1088

LUVU BRANDS, INC.

(LUVU)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:25 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.1000 USD   -4.76%
03:02pLUVU BRANDS : PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES - Form 8-K
PU
02:56pLUVU BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30LUVU BRANDS : LIBERATOR Signs Exclusive European Distribution Deal With ORION Wholesale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LUVU BRANDS : PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES - Form 8-K

08/02/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUVU BRANDS PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES

Preliminary fiscal 2022 net sales are 14% ahead of prior fiscal year

ATLANTA, GA / August 2, 2022 / Luvu Brands, Inc., (OTCQB:LUVU), adesigner, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today announced that preliminary unaudited net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $6.2 million (or approximately 6% higher) than the $5.8 million recorded in the same period of 2021. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, preliminary net sales were a record $26.4 million, an increase of approximately 14% from the $23.1 million reported for the prior fiscal year.

Note About Preliminary Results

The estimated preliminary net sales for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, presented in this release are not reviewed or audited and may change. The preliminary unaudited net sales presented herein include calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by management and have not been reviewed by our independent registered public accounting firm. There can be no assurances that Luvu Brands reported net sales for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, will not differ from the amounts presented herein. This preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period. Our audited financial statements for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, will be contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Luvu Brands has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements are unknown at this time. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited our ability to, statements regarding our preliminary unaudited net sales information presented herein, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review any cautionary statements and other disclosures in Luvu Brand's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Luvu Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

1



About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Our brands include Liberator®, an iconic product category for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags. As a sustainability-focused Company we use repurposed polyurethane foam and fabrics wherever possible and vacuum compress all our foam-based products to reduce our carbon footprint. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Alexander A. Sannikov

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

Alexander.Sannikov@LuvuBrands.com

2



Disclaimer

Luvu Brands Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUVU BRANDS, INC.
03:02pLUVU BRANDS : PROVIDES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR NET SALES - Form 8-K
PU
02:56pLUVU BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
06/30LUVU BRANDS : LIBERATOR Signs Exclusive European Distribution Deal With ORION Wholesale
PU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Luvu Brands, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/16Earnings Flash (LUVU) LUVU BRANDS Reports Q3 EPS $0.01
MT
05/16Earnings Flash (LUVU) LUVU BRANDS Posts Q3 Revenue $6.8M
MT
05/16Luvu Brands, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022
CI
05/16LUVU BRANDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/16Luvu Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
04/29LUVU BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,1 M - -
Net income 2021 2,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,98 M 7,98 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart LUVU BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Luvu Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis S. Friedman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Sannikov Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Munoz Director-Information Systems
Leslie S. Vogelman Treasurer
Dennis Brito Sales Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUVU BRANDS, INC.-66.05%8
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-22.92%5 555
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-40.80%4 887
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-21.49%2 337
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-7.65%1 841
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-25.06%1 645