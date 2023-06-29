LUX ISLAND RESORTS LTD

(The "Company")

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Lux Island Resorts Ltd has, at a meeting held on 29th June 2023, declared a dividend of Rs 2.00 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30th June 2023. This dividend will be paid to all shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 18th July 2023.

This dividend will be paid on or about 4th August 2023.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 13th July 2023 and ex-dividend as from 14th July 2023.

By Order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

29th June 2023

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3