LUX ISLAND RESORTS LTD
(The "Company")
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Lux Island Resorts Ltd has, at a meeting held on 29th June 2023, declared a dividend of Rs 2.00 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30th June 2023. This dividend will be paid to all shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 18th July 2023.
This dividend will be paid on or about 4th August 2023.
The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 13th July 2023 and ex-dividend as from 14th July 2023.
By Order of the Board
IBL Management Ltd
Company Secretary
29th June 2023
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3
The Board of Directors of Lux Island Resorts Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
