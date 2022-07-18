Luxe : Changes to the Board - Resignation of Directors

LUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2000/002239/06)
Share code: LUX ISIN Code: ZAE000286035 ("Luxe" or "the Company")
CHANGES TO THE BOARD - RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the board of directors of Luxe ("the Board") hereby notifies its shareholders of the following changes to the Board:
Mr Adrian Maizey ("Adrian") has resigned as a non-executive director with effect from 18 July 2022; and
Ms Mariska McKenzie ("Mariska") has resigned as an independent non-executive director and Chairperson of the Board with effect from 15 July 2022.
The Board thanks Adrian and Mariska for their contribution to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.
The Board has commenced a process of identifying a suitable replacement and shareholders will be advised as soon as the appointment of the new Board Chairperson has been made.
Johannesburg
18 July 2022
Sponsor
Merchantec Capital
