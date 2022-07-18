Log in
LUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LUX)
2022-07-14
3.350 ZAR    0.00%
09:34aLUXE : Changes to the Board - Resignation of Directors
PU
06/01LUXE : Changes to the Board and Board Committees
PU
04/04LUXE : Changes to the Board – Resignation of a Director
PU
Luxe : Changes to the Board - Resignation of Directors

07/18/2022
LUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 2000/002239/06)

Share code: LUX ISIN Code: ZAE000286035 ("Luxe" or "the Company")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD - RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the board of directors of Luxe ("the Board") hereby notifies its shareholders of the following changes to the Board:

  • Mr Adrian Maizey ("Adrian") has resigned as a non-executive director with effect from 18 July 2022; and
  • Ms Mariska McKenzie ("Mariska") has resigned as an independent non-executive director and Chairperson of the Board with effect from 15 July 2022.

The Board thanks Adrian and Mariska for their contribution to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

The Board has commenced a process of identifying a suitable replacement and shareholders will be advised as soon as the appointment of the new Board Chairperson has been made.

Johannesburg

18 July 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Luxe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
