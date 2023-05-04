Luxempart S A : - Dividend Distribution

Registered office

PRESS RELEASE

Leudelange, May 4, 2023

Luxempart's Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders, held on April 24, 2023 decided to pay a gross dividend of € 1.98 per share, or € 1.683 per share after 15% withholding tax. Coupon n°13 will be payable from May 15, 2023 at the Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders has renewed the mandates as directors of Ms. Key ASHTON, Mr. Franck DONCK, Mr. Jacques ELVINGER and Mr. Jürgen VANSELOW for a 3-year period.

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders has appointed Mr. Owen TESCH and Mr. Xavier COIRBAY as directors for a 3-year period.

The 2022 annual report is available on the website www.luxempart.lu or upon request at the company's head office.

