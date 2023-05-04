Advanced search
    LXMPR   LU0502900771

LUXEMPART S.A.

(LXMPR)
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-02
73.50 EUR   -2.00%
10:13aLuxempart S A : - Dividend Distribution
PU
04/26Luxempart S A : public letter to SNP SE shareholders
PU
04/26Luxempart S A : Conversion of Luxempart bearer shares into dematerialized shares Appointment of LuxCSD S.A. as settlement organisation
PU
Luxempart S A : - Dividend Distribution

05/04/2023 | 10:13am EDT
Registered office

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

PRESS RELEASE

Leudelange, May 4, 2023

Luxempart's Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders, held on April 24, 2023 decided to pay a gross dividend of € 1.98 per share, or € 1.683 per share after 15% withholding tax. Coupon n°13 will be payable from May 15, 2023 at the Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders has renewed the mandates as directors of Ms. Key ASHTON, Mr. Franck DONCK, Mr. Jacques ELVINGER and Mr. Jürgen VANSELOW for a 3-year period.

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders has appointed Mr. Owen TESCH and Mr. Xavier COIRBAY as directors for a 3-year period.

The 2022 annual report is available on the website www.luxempart.lu or upon request at the company's head office.

The Board of Directors

For further information, please visit our website www.luxempart.lu

Contact: Lionel de Hemptinne +352 437 43 5101

Disclaimer

Luxempart SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 67,6 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net income 2022 46,4 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net cash 2022 181 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 1 482 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 47,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Penning Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Olaf Kordes Co-Managing Director & Executive Officer
Lionel de Hemptinne Chief Financial Officer
François Tesch Executive Chairman
Philippe Liska Head-Accounting & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUXEMPART S.A.-1.34%1 638
BLACKSTONE INC.14.11%59 183
KKR & CO. INC.10.53%44 183
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.17%17 180
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION19.94%14 896
AMUNDI11.89%13 278
